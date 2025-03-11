Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet reacts to his girlfriend Paula Badosa's latest photodump as she copes with Indian Wells setback

Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet Tsitsipa reacted to Paula Badosa's Instagram post featuring images of her shopping, playing, training and other clicks.

Badosa withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week. The Instagram post showed her having fun with friends and her team on tour.

Elisavet Tsitsipa showed her love for Paula Badosa with a comment on the post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet reacts to his girlfriend Paula Badosa's latest post (Image: Instagram @paulabadosa)

Badosa reached the semi-final at the Australian Open in January and was back in the top 10 after more than a year. But she retired in the quarter-final against Daria Saville at the Merida Open last month.

The 27-year-old tried her best to be fit for the BNP Paribas Open, but it wasn't to be. But her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas is going strong at Indian Wells, beating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to reach the fourth round. He faces Denmark's Holger Rune for a place in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he is enjoying cooking with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview after beating Matteo Berrettini that he's enjoying his new hobby these days - cooking with Paula Badosa.

The World No. 9 added that he's learning it from his girlfriend and they are having fun doing it. He said:

"Lately a lot of cooking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I enjoy cooking. I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me. I’m having a great time cooking and chatting at the same time."

Last year was a difficult one for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who finished outside the top 10 for the first time since 2019 and failed to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas won the Dubai Open last month, his maiden ATP 500 title on hardcourt. He's eighth in the Live ATP Rankings and could reach seventh by winning his fourth round match against Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, Badosa will be out of the top 10 after missing the BNP Paribas Open. Last year, she was outside the top 100, missing half of the 2023 season due to a back injury.

Badosa has some great memories in Indian Wells, as she won the title in 2021, beating former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling final.

