Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a dig at Nick Kyrgios' United Cup 2023 withdrawal, says he was not surprised to hear the news

Stefanos Tsitsipas has taken a dig at Nick Kyrgios' unexpected withdrawal from the 2023 United Cup by claiming he wasn't surprised to hear the news.

The Australian's withdrawal came just one day before the start of the tournament. The 27-year-old, who was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in his first game on Thursday, made the announcement just before Wednesday's press conference.

Kyrgios is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained at the World Tennis League in Dubai and is allegedly focusing on being ready for the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

Asked to comment on the matter during a press conference before the United Cup got underway, Tsitsipas took a jab at Kyrgios by claiming he wasn't surprised by the news and hoped the Australian would enjoy his holiday.

"I don't think it's surprise. I don't see it as a surprise. I hope he enjoys his holidays," Tsitsipas said.

"It's distracting, it's not easy" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on playing doubles with Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022.

At the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played doubles together — but not voluntarily. Following their respective defeats in their opening singles matches at the Saudi Arabian tournament, the pair were partnered together automatically.

Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker eventually defeated them 7-6(3), 7-6(3) despite both players showing moments of brilliance.

Reflecting on their partnership, the Greek player claimed it wasn't "easy" to pair up with the World No. 22 as he was constantly distracted by the Aussie's energy.

"What can I say? Tough to concentrate, for sure. I've played doubles with a lot of guys, girls as well, not that many, actually. Very difficult to concentrate. I don't know where that energy comes from. There's just so much of it," he said.

"You want to go about your thing. You want to concentrate on your own half of the court. There's just noise coming from the other side of it. It's distracting. It's not easy," he added.

Calling Kyrgios' energy "quite unique," the World No. 4 said he had no idea where it came from.

"For sure, in the future, having to face that at some point again, that is something that will have to be at its best in order to overcome that sort of obstacle that is presented on the other side of the net. It's quite unique. I don't know how he does it. Honestly, I don't know," Tsitsipas stated.

