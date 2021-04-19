Stefanos Tsitsipas talks about being inspired by Buddhism, reveals he has been working on breathing and meditation

After winning the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday by beating Andrey Rublev in the final, Stefanos Tsitsipas shed light on how Buddhism has helped improve his game. The Greek talked about a couple of practices in particular that he found useful - conscious breathing and meditation.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was nearly flawless during his run in Monte Carlo, not dropping a single set throughout the week. The Greek looked visibly calmer than usual too, and during his post-match press conference he claimed that Buddhism has made his life 'better' and 'more fulfilling'.

"I was a little inspired by Buddhism," Tsitsipas said. "There are certain values and certain elements that one can apply in his life. I think it makes your life better, happier, more fulfilling."

Tsitsipas has also been practicing breathing techniques with his psychologist, which he claims helps him remain in control of his game.

"I have been working on breathing for the last few months with my psychologist," the 22-year-old said. "I find breathing very important. When I play, the breath helps me control myself and what I'm doing."

Tsitsipas : "J’ai été un peu inspiré par le Bouddhisme" We Love Tennis - https://t.co/BZnnrSJS1P pic.twitter.com/XNEm2OPgCW — We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) April 19, 2021

"When you don't breathe well, it's twice as difficult to play well" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with his family at Monte Carlo

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes repetition is the key to success, and he has made it a habit of practicing conscious breathing after every match. The Greek has also done meditation from time to time, and he claimed that he has been working on the psychological side of the game since the age of 12.

Tsitsipas also revealed during the interview that it was through his father Apostolos that he got to know his psychologist.

"I've worked on it a lot in the last few weeks, I've done it every day, after every game," Tsitsipas said. "I also meditate a bit with him (his psychologist) a few times. We have been working together since I was 12."

"We know each other well," Tsitsipas went on. "My father went to college with him."

The 22-year-old then insisted that 'breathing well' was very important in tennis as it helped relieve stress, which in turn allowed the player to play more freely.

"It (breathing) is very important for me," Tsitsipas said. "When you breathe well, your game can reach the top. If you don't breathe well, it's twice as difficult to play well."