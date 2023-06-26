Stefanos Tsitsipas has started his training for the Mallorca Championships, as the Greek had a special practice session with his girlfriend Paula Badosa in Mallorca.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been making it to the news quite often due to their love life. Over the past few days, the couple has posted quite a number of pictures together and even created a joint Instagram account to update their fans about their relationship. Tsitsipas even admitted to being in a relationship, by calling themselves as a 'couple' as well as 'soulmates.'

The social media page of the Mallorca Championships uploaded a video of the couple training together ahead of the tournament. Stefanos Tsitsipas, 24, will be looking to defend his title after he defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 6–4, 3–6, 7–6(2), in the summit clash.

"Special Warm Up," the caption of the post read.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist will lock horns with either Yannick Hanfmann or Pedro Cachin in the second round, as he will be receiving a bye in the first round of the campaign.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had a disappointing start to his grass-court swing. The former World No. 3 lost to veteran Richard Gasquet in the second round of the tournament. The top seed received a bye in the first round, and hence he failed to win a match in the tournament.

Tsitsipas also had a poor outing at the Halle Open, losing in the second round, this time to Nicholas Jarry.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, has yet to return to the tour. The Spaniard was last seen in action at the Italian Open, and since then she has also pulled herself out of the French Open due to a spine injury.

How has Stefanos Tsitsipas fared at Wimbledon?

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas made his Wimbledon main draw debut in 2017. Since then, the Greek player has had a disappointing record in the Grand Slam.

In his debut season, after securing his qualification into the main draw, Tsitsipas lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Major. The following year, the World No. 5 won his maiden match at the Grand Slam but lost to American John Isner in the fourth round of the tournament.

Tsitsipas failed to win a match in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Wimbledon Championships. In 2022, the 2023 Australian Open finalist lost to Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Grand Slam.

