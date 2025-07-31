  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas
  • "Stefanos Tsitsipas is truly lost";"Goran Ivanisevic was right": Fans react to Greek's shock loss to World No. 78 at Canadian Open amid coaching drama

"Stefanos Tsitsipas is truly lost";"Goran Ivanisevic was right": Fans react to Greek's shock loss to World No. 78 at Canadian Open amid coaching drama

By Sudipto Pati
Published Jul 31, 2025 04:16 GMT
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left), Tsitsipas and Goran Ivanisevic (right), Sources: Getty
Stefanos Tsitsipas (left), Tsitsipas and Goran Ivanisevic (right), Sources: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas' nightmare run of results continued at the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada. The Greek, returning to competitive tennis action at the hardcourt tournament after a brief spell on the sidelines nursing a back injury he picked up at Wimbledon, shockingly lost to the ATP No. 78. Unsurprisingly, several fans had their say on Tsitsipas' concerning situation in the aftermath of the result.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 30, former No. 3 Tsitsipas, the No. 23 seed in Canada, locked horns with Christopher O'Connell from Australia. The Greek fired ten aces and even had eight break points, but managed to convert only two. Meanwhile, O'Connell was much more clinical in capitalizing on his six break points, converting four of them. It ended 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the Australian's favor, and marked Tsitsipas' third straight loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on Reddit were quick to comment on Stefanos Tsitsipas' latest low. One took aim at the Greek's family. The ATP No. 30 found himself embroiled in controversy recently, choosing to part ways with Goran Ivanisevic after being publicly criticized by the iconic Croatian former player and present-day coach. He later roped in his father Apostolos as his coach once again, despite heated past conflicts between the two.

"He’s truly lost, brainwashed by his parasitizing family. Really sad for the guy actually," the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan opined that Ivanisevic was correct with his harsh assessment of Tsitsipas. The Croatian had lambasted the Greek in an interview following his mid-match retirement in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, calling him 'physically and mentally unprepared' to play at men's tennis' elite level.

"Goran was right," the fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Stefanos Tsitsipas' second-round loss to O'Connell at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto:

Ad
"Tsitsipas is done…," stated one.
"Bros cooked," another added.
"By 2030, either Stef has been retired for at least 18 months or has done one of the greatest career revivals ever," another fan chimed in.
"I’m getting so mad but also sad. He needs to take time off to take care of his body because it’s not like he has the confidence to play slightly injured like a lot of other players do," weighed in yet another.
Ad

"It's not like I was saying it behind Stefanos Tsitsipas' back" - Goran Ivanisevic after end of brief collaboration with Greek

Goran Ivanisevic (Source: Getty)
Goran Ivanisevic (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of being removed from Stefanos Tsitsipas' team, Goran Ivanisevic defended his criticism of the Greek. According to Ivanisevic, his intention was not to insult Tsitsipas. He also claimed that he had communicated his feelings to the Greek before giving the interview that kickstarted the controversy.

Ad
"It was blown out of proportions, I didn’t insult him… I told him all of that, it’s not like I was saying it behind his back. Now it seems like you can’t say anything anymore. I said it honestly, to get a reaction. That’s how this generation is. Unfortunately, that’s how it is, everyone sees it," Ivanisevic told HRT.

Stefanos Tsitsipas now has 19 wins and 14 losses on the ATP Tour so far this season, during which his best displays came at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where he won the title after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications