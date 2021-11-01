Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to be more "selfish" on the court, says the best players in the world "want everything for themselves"

At his press conference prior to the start of the 2021 Paris Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas talked at length about the things he wants to improve within himself. The 23-year-old stressed that he wants to be more selfish and ruthless on the court, since he believes it is important to be that way if you want to get to the top.

Tsitsipas started off by saying he is keen to get to the next level by adding more professionalism and attention to detail in his tennis career.

"There are a few things that I can develop and get better at, become more professional, as well," Tsitsipas said. "Eager to go that extra level and put more attention to details and focus on a few things that might benefit me overall."

Tsitsipas went on to claim that he works on himself all the time. The Greek tries to incorporate new things and get rid of unhealthy habits - both on and off the court - so that he can remain focused on his goals..

"Every single year I'm trying to add something new and keep my best qualities and maybe remove few things from outside or inside the court that might be either distracting or not as beneficial as I might think," the Greek said. "So this is something that I have in my mind for next season, and I really want to put that into consideration."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also admitted that his loss in the Roland Garros final, where he fumbled a two-set lead against Novak Djokovic, was tough to recover from. The Greek hasn't reached another final since then.

"A little bit, yes", Tsitsipas replied when asked whether the Paris loss had affected him at Wimbledon and the US Open.

With just a couple of tournaments left before the season ends, Stefanos Tsitsipas is now ready to give it his all. The 23-year-old asserted that he wants to focus on his own interests and also work on enhancing his his killer instinct.

"I have two more left, and I'm trying to give my last breath on the court and become more of a selfish player on the court, and unveil my killer attitude on the court," Tsitsipas said.

Elaborating further on his "selfish" remark, Tsitsipas claimed that the best players are all like that. The Greek believes it is important to prioritize what you want from your career and to separate your professional life from your personal life.

"You have to be this way," Tsitsipas said. "The best players in the world, they are very selfish and they want everything for themselves, and I'm this way too. When I'm on the court I'm not mixing it up with my outside life, and I'm able to separate those two."

According to Stefanos Tsitsipas, becoming emotional during matches isn't beneficial for your game. The Greek believes that players need to remain stoic and focus on themselves and their play, regardless of what's happening elsewhere.

"I think once you become soft and start kind of getting into your emotions and feeling many things at once, it's not really good for you," Tsitsipas said. "So blocking all of that and letting it pass through and just being able to stay in the moment, these are some qualities that top players have developed and are able to compete at such level, not really care of what's happening on the other side of the court."

"At his best, Daniil Medvedev can play against any player" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 French Open - Day Ten

Stefanos Tsitsipas also talked about World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev during his presser on Sunday. Tsitsipas believes Medvedev has "perfected" his style of play, and that his nickname 'Octopus' is well-suited to his versatile strengths.

"Well, Daniil has really like perfected the game, that he's playing that not many players can play," Tsitsipas said. "I mean, to call him 'Octopus' was for a reason. He's just able to get balls that not many people are able to."

Tsitsipas got to know Medvedev a little bit better during the Laver Cup earlier this year, and on Sunday he remarked about the Russian's introverted nature. The 23-year-old further asserted that Medvedev is capable of going toe-to-toe with the best players in the game, as was evident in his title-winning US Open run.

"He's a very quiet person," Tsitsipas said. "I got to know him a little bit more during Laver Cup. He doesn't talk much. I think it was just like -- it was interesting to see that side of him."

"He has done very well this year," the Greek added. "We all saw what he did at the US Open. And, I mean, at his best he can play against any player and able to get to any ball."

Stefanos Tsitsipas also stated that he considers Daniil Medvedev one of the toughest opponents on tour, and that he has learned a lot from him.

"He's one of the most difficult opponents on the tour, and I guess, you know, I'm able to learn from him, as well," Tsitsipas added.

The Greek is seeded third at the Paris Masters, which translates to an opening round bye. He will face either Lloyd Harris or Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Edited by Musab Abid