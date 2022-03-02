Stefanos Tsitsipas watches NBA match between LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas visited the Crypto.com Arena to watch the NBA game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The Greek player posted a video on his Instagram story where he was watching the match in California.

The match featured two of the best basketball players in the world in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who play for the Lakers and the Mavericks respectively. The latter eventually went on to win the match 109-104 and are fifth in the Western Conference table.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in California ahead of the Indian Wells Masters. He has spent some quality time in the state, posting pictures of himself on Malibu Beach on his Instagram story.

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first doubles title this year

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first ATP doubles title of his career in Acapulco

The 23-year-old won the first doubles title of his career at the Mexican Open this year with veteran Feliciano Lopez as his partner. The pair received a wildcard for the tournament and started by defeating the Australian duo of Luke Saville and JP Smith.

They then stunned second seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah to reach the semifinals. Here, the duo beat Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara to book their spot in the final.

Tsitsipas and Lopez then defeated fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer to win the Mexican Open men's doubles title.

In the singles tournament, Tsitsipas reached the semifinals after beating Laslo Djere, JJ Wolf and Marcos Giron. However, he lost to Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

José Morgado @josemorgado British #1 Cameron Norrie plays one of the best matches of his career to beat #4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 and reach his 2nd career ATP 500 final in Acapulco. Ties his best career win in terms of ranking.



Awaits Medvedev or Nadal.

The Greek started 2022 with a shaky performance in the ATP Cup where he won one out of two singles matches. However, he followed this with a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas had a little bit of trouble against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round but managed to beat him in five sets. He then beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets to book his place in the final four where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The Greek then reached the final of the Rotterdam Open but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime. Tsitsipas then competed in the Open 13 and was beaten in the quarterfinals by Roman Safiullin.

After the Mexican Open, the 23-year-old fell to fifth in the ATP rankings with Rafael Nadal going up to fourth.

Tsitsipas will compete at the Indian Wells Masters and will be keen to have a good run in the tournament. He reached the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 competition last year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan