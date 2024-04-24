A letterbox review for Zendaya's Challengers movie explaining the intimacy in tennis has left fans in splits.

The highly-awaited film Challengers is about to hit the big screens on April 26th. However, the film was released on select screens and has opened to roaring reviews from fans and critics.

The film currently holds a 4.1-star review on the popular social platform 'Letterbox', which is a platform where fans discuss films. The top review for the film came from a user named CinemaJoe who spoke deeply about the intimacy and eroticism of the game, and how the no-contact aspect of the sport just made it more arousing.

"There is no sport more intimate or erotic than tennis. It is one of the few major sports where two players agree to partake, for hours, in a duel of body, mind, and soul. Naturally, to engage with anyone that intensely, an inescapable relationship is forged- one that intensifies with every stroke, every bead of sweat, every grunt.

"It may not be as fleshy as boxing, but arguably the lack of contact is what makes tennis more arousing- is not the anticipation of intimacy more thrilling than the act itself?" they wrote.

Fans were left in splits after reading this review and took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to it. One of the fans said Stefanos Tsitsipas must have written this tweet alluding to the Greek's habit of writing deep things.

"Stefanos tsitsipas wrote this"

Another fan couldn't comprehend how the sport made people h**ny as they would always be in stress during the long matches.

"you’ll be out there getting horny watching tennis while i’m here wanting to DlE CRY THROW UP JUMP OFF A BUILDING every match for 2/3/4 hours straight?!??? teach me HOW"

A few of them compared the dynamics between some of the players to the review and wrote about the stress they feel during matches.

"That is basically what Carlos thought when Jannik said I hope we play again" a fan said.

"Sabadosa playing each other in a match" another fan said.

"cant be me cuz got no other feeling to spare except throwing up when im watching a fave try to serve out a set" a fan opined.

Some agreed with the tweet but a few felt they couldn't see the sport as erotic.

"I'd be interested in a tennis movie that THIS guy wrote" a fan noted.

"Me after every single tennis match I watch" another fan said.

"i threw up once during ao bc my fav is not capable doing anything the easiest way so no tennis is not erotic" another fan mentioned.

"Serena Williams was like, 'I know there definitely weren't real [tennis] balls" - Zendaya reveals the legendary player's review about her performance

Serena Williams

Zendaya recently revealed what review Serena Williams gave about her scenes from the Challengers movie.

The actress sat for an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo on April 19 and spoke about the American legend's reaction to her performance and the sports scenes from the film. Zendaya said that Williams knew that real balls weren't used for shooting. She also appreciated the 27-year-old's performance considering that she never played the game before.

"She was like, 'I know there definitely weren't real balls. She knows. She's the best of the best. She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before."

The movie will release on IMAX screens on April 26th in the USA and Canada.

