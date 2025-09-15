Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine turns up the glamor in black sleeveless top and blue denim look on night out

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, sported a blue denim and a black top as she enjoyed a night out with a friend. Agassi and Holt have been together for three years now, having started dating in 2022.Meanwhile, Agassi and Graf first met at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, where they secured their individual singles titles. They started dating in 1999 and got married in a private ceremony at their residence in 2001. Boasting legendary tennis careers, the couple welcomed their first son, Jaden, just four days after their wedding.Despite hailing from a family of legends, Jaden pursued a baseball career. He began dating Catherine, who also has a similar background, having worked in sports with a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management, and even represented the Texas Rangers.Holt recently offered a sneak peek into her girls' night out as donned a black sleeveless dress and blue denim. She posed in a mirror selfie with her friend and captioned her Instagram story with two red hearts.Catherine Holt poses in black; Instagram - @catherinemholttIn June this year, the couple adopted a French bulldog puppy named Rocky and shared photos of him on Instagram. Andre Agassi's son was seen enjoying a heartwarming moment playing tag with the little one, who also received some cuddles from Catherine Holt.Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden once twinned with his girlfriend on a 'date night'Often celebrating milestones and creating memories together, Andre Agassi's son and his girlfriend never shy away from showing off their love on social media. They regularly wish each other on their anniversaries, go on dates, and enjoy vacations together.In June this year, Holt posted a carousel of pictures of herself, rocking a black halter-neck top and white pants, and posing elegantly on her bed. The caption read:&quot;bedroom series&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaden Agassi didn't miss the opportunity to praise his girlfriend. He took to the comment section and wrote:&quot;Your so perfect&quot;Andre Agassi, one of the eight male players in tennis history to win a Career Grand Slam, forged a successful tennis career. His wife, Steffi Graf, one of the leading names in women's tennis, was the first and only tennis player (male or female) to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and an Olympic gold in the same year. She won 22 Major titles and sat as the No. 1 for 377 weeks.However, their older son decided not to stick to the sport, since he didn't like the limitations of it.&quot;I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one,&quot; Jaden Agassi told MLB.com.Agassi also shared that his calm and composed nature was inherited from his mother. In honor of Graf's heritage, the 23-year-old even played for the German national team.