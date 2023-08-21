"Step by step" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke showcases her pride as Dane reaches career-high World No. 4 ranking

Holger Rune has received encouraging words from his mother Aneke after reaching a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4 in the world.

The Danish youngster is currently in New York preparing for the US Open. As Stefanos Tsitsipas fell short of reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati, Rune has been assured of being seeded No. 4 at Flushing Meadows next week.

Aneke Rune took to Instagram on Monday to appreciate her son's latest rankings achievement, writing:

"Step by step," Aneke Rune said, in addition to highlighting the No. 4 rank beside her son Holger's name.

Aneke Rune shares some words of motivation for her son Holger Rune

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form this year, but is yet to find his feet in the North American hardcourt swing. He entered the Canada Open on the back of a quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon, but couldn't fend off American qualifier Marcos Giron in his opener. His dissapointing run continued in Cincinnati as he was forced to retire from his opening match due to a back injury.

The youngster has received support from his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou amidst the injury. The Frenchman took to Instagram to state that he felt sad for the World No. 4, while at the same time hoping that he will be ready in time for the US Open.

"Back injuries are very paralyzing. You can’t move well and feel pain every time you hit a shot. I know how it feels as I suffered from it for 6 months this year."

"I feel sad for @holgerrune because he was very excited to do well in @cincytennis. The positive thing is that in his case, it should heal fast. Let’s move past this and get ready for the @usopen," Patrick Mouratoglou said

Holger Rune provides injury update ahead of the US Open

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3 Holger Rune

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has provided an injury update ahead of the upcoming US Open in New York.

The Dane sustained a back injury in the second-round of the Western and Southern Open against Mackenzie McDonald. He was forced to retire from the contest in the third game of the second set, trailing 4-6, 0-2.

The World No. 4 took to Twitter to credit the doctors and his team for taking efforts to get him in the best possible shape in New York, saying:

"Short update. Small improvements on the back pain. Scan, X-ray, treatment and excellent team work between doctors in New York and Monaco and my team making me sure that I will be ready for practice on Monday. Grateful for everyone taking action."

Expand Tweet

Rune will be making his third appearance at the US Open, where his best result so far has been reaching the third round.