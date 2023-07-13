"Step by step" - Holger Rune's mother shows support to the Dane after Wimbledon QF exit

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune in a match between two 20-year-olds on Wednesday (July 12), winning 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final. The Spaniard's match against the Dane was the first men's Wimbledon quarterfinal in the open era since 1968 to be played between two players under the age of 21, and both showed their best tennis on the Centre Court in front of a packed crowd.

The outcome of the match keeps open the possibility of a tantalizing SW19 final between 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and his heir in the making, Alcaraz.

Following the conclusion of the match, Holger Rune's mother, Aneke Rune, took to her Instagram stories to express her support for her son.

She wrote:

"Step by step."

Holger Rune's mother via Instagram stories.

"I could have played better" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Holger Rune attended a press conference and discussed his loss at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz.

Despite his best efforts, the Dane was "disappointed" with his performance.

"Yeah, of course a little bit disappointed. I didn't feel the best in today's match, but I did my best not to disappoint the crowd. I tried to fight until the end," Rune said.

"Didn't feel as I feel the other days when I woke up this morning. But it's a part of it. I had to do my best and see if I had a chance. But, yeah, unfortunate," he added.

Rune then showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz, saying the Spaniard played a good match, and then expressed his desire to put this behind him and "move on" quickly.

"I did my best from all the circumstances. I fought till the end. He played a good match. I could have played better, I think. It's a part of it. Just have to move on," he said.

The Dane then shared his match takeaways, stating that he has learned to fully commit to his game regardless of the circumstances, as well as to take advantage of opportunities whenever they present themselves.

"Yeah, I think I've learned that no matter what the circumstances is, I have to commit full to my game. I don't think I did 100% today. I let him take advantage of I think too many points," Rune said.

"When he has the chance to take advantage, he's amazing. I have to be better to take my chances. When I have like a free ball, go full," he added.

