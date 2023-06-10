"Is Tsitsidosa real or just a 'Break Point' promotion" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa spotted together on vacation

The recent emergence of the news of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa spending time together on a vacation has piqued the curiosity of fans and the tennis community alike.

Dating speculations between the two recently started when fans noticed them changing their Spotify profile pictures to selfies featuring each other. The unseen photos not only captured the public attention but also unveiled a collaborative playlist on their profiles titled "mood."

Tsitsipas and Badosa then engaged in some lighthearted Twitter banter, and the Greek even shared a video of Badosa on his secondary Instagram account, where she was waving funny gestures to him.

The speculation about them grew even stronger when a video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, June 10, showing them enjoying each other's company on a vacation. In the video, Paula Badosa could be seen playfully styling Stefanos Tsitsipas' hair and then showering him with some cheek kisses.

The Tennis Letter



Rooting for them. Rooting for this.



Paula Badosa is doing Stefanos Tsitsipas' hair in Dubai

Tennis fans were curious about the incident and took to Twitter to express their feelings. According to one user, the entire thing is so random that they believe it's a publicity stunt for Spotify.

"This is so random that I'm still convinced it's marketing, some sort of publicity for Spotify," the user wrote.

"This is so random that I'm still convinced it's marketing, some sort of publicity for Spotify," the user wrote.

Another user joked that Netflix paid Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa to stage a relationship in order to spice up the docuseries "Break Point."

"Netflix paid them to start a fake relationship to spice up breakpoint, fairs," the user posted.

🦦.



Rooting for them. Rooting for this.



Netflix paid them to start a fake relationship to spice up breakpoint, fairs

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

carlos: Tsitsidosa putting some peace on the TL

Surya Saravanan: Now I know why Stef was in a hurry to leave Paris🤣

How have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa fared at the French Open 2023?

Paula Badosa could not compete in the French Open 2023 due to a spinal stress fracture. The 25-year-old withdrew from the clay-court tournament just hours before the draws were announced.

However, Badosa was present during Stefanos Tsitsipas' fourth-round match at Roland-Garros, where he defeated Sebastian Ofner. The Spaniard attempted to go undercover with a baseball cap on and large sunglasses as she sat alone away from the action.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, aiming to repeat his impressive 2021 performance, where he reached the final at Roland Garros, made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament this year.

However, his journey was halted by a formidable Carlos Alcaraz, who dominated their quarterfinal clash, securing a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) victory over the Greek.

Alcaraz won 79 percent of his first serve points in the match, compared to Tsitsipas's 61, and was broken only once, while breaking his opponent's serve six times over three sets.

