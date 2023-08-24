"Still not enough"- Nick Kyrgios disagrees with ATP's new financial security program

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has raised questions about the ATP's decision on a guaranteed salary cap for the top 250 players in the world. The governing body for men's tennis recently released a salary chart it would be paying to the players based on their ranks, which has left the Australian unhappy.

According to Nick Kyrgios, the amount that the organization has decided on is far from being satisfactory. According to the salary chart released, the Top 100 players are to receive a guaranteed sum of around $300,000, whereas the following 75 players are set to receive a sum of about $150,000. The players ranked between 176 and 250 will receive around $75,000.

The main players who are set to struggle with this minimum salary cap are those ranked below 100 as they rely solely on the salary with no major endorsements and sponsors on them.

"Lol still not enough", said Nick Kyrgios on Twitter

Expand Tweet

How much has Nick Kyrgios's injury affected him?

Nick Kyrgios in action at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been out of action for quite some time now having played just one match in the entire 2023 season. Nick Kyrgios has given his fans hope of making a big return to tennis after injury forced him out of this year’s US Open.

Kyrgios has played only once in 2023 at the Stuttgart Open, where he was forced to withdraw from the tournament with a knee injury. He suffered a ligament tear in his wrist ahead of this year's Australian Open. That injury has kept him away from featuring in all the Grand Slams this year.

Many expected him to feature at the Wimbledon Championships, as he is one of the best performers on grass. He even played his only match of the year at the Stuttgart Open in preparation for his Wimbledon hopes against Wu Yibing ultimately losing the match.

He was drawn against David Goffin in the first-round tie at the Wimbledon Championships but couldn't make himself 100 percent ready for the match. With all his eyes then set on the last Slam of the year, the US Open, his fans were desperately eager to see the Australian play in the United States.

But with just a few days away from the tournament, Kyrgios announced that he is still not ready to feature on the court thereby turning this year into one of the darkest phases of his career. It was at the 2022 US Open last year when he injured his knee badly in the quarter-finals.

Since then, he has just featured three times on the court but he still keeps his fans close to his heart penning down a post for them on social media whenever possible. A lot of fuss was generated after he dropped out of the ATP top 100 players rankings.

He wrote, "To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great. l am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again."

Fans are hopeful about him and expects him to return by next year's Australia Open.