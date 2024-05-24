"Still a little scared" - Carlos Alcaraz admits concerns about forehand injury ahead of French Open 2024 campaign

Carlos Alcaraz said that he still has his concerns when it comes to his forehand injury. The Spaniard is set to compete at the French Open after missing the Italian Open.

Alcaraz has had fitness issues during the clay season, having missed the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open and Italian Open due to a forearm injury. He competed at the Madrid Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Andrey Rublev.

The Spaniard was asked by MARCA ahead of the French Open about whether he felt any fear while hitting his forehand. He responded that he's still "a little scared". Alcaraz also said that once he notices the pain, he thinks about other things.

"No, I'm still a little scared. Respect when hitting is going to take a while to go away. The feeling I have is that if I notice it once it is enough to think about things. Every time I hit it 100% in training or games I have that hum in my head," the 21-year-old said.

Carlos Alcaraz on entering Roland Garros: "It's not that I get goosebumps but moments come to me in my head"

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

In the aforementioned interview, Carlos Alcaraz was also asked if he got goosebumps whenever he entered Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old responded that while he didn't get goosebumps, his desire increased, and certain moments came to his mind. He also spoke of his desire to play the French Open final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It's not that I get goosebumps, but moments do come to me in my head, the desire increases, the adrenaline, what could have happened on that track and what could happen in the future.

"That does come to mind, and I hope it happens. La Chatrier is an incredible, wonderful track and I hope one day I can play in a final there," Alcaraz said.

The 21-year-old reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2023 before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

He faces JJ Wolf in the first round of the French Open this year. It will be the very first meeting between the two, with the winner to face Jack Draper or Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong in the second round.