Jannik Sinner’s latest photoshoot with his China Open 2023 trophy has prompted hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Sinner won his ninth career title at the recently concluded ATP 500 China Open in Beijing. The Italian’s campaign was significant as he earned a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory over his arch-rival and top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal and got the better of Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in the final, registering his first win over the Russian in seven attempts.

After clinching the title, Sinner did an indoor photoshoot with the gold-laden trophy. He sported a stylish Nike Tech Fleece hoodie with navy blue joggers and paired it with his Rolex Submariner. The Italian brought his A-game when posing for the camera, producing a few editorial shots.

Tennis fans were left amused by the photoshoot and shared their reactions to the same on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

“Jannik Sinner now using all his modeling skills to pose with the Beijing trophy,” said a post on social media with a coupld of pictures.

A few fans joked that the 22-year-old still looked upset about Daniil Medvedev snatching the plushie out of his trophy during the victory ceremony.

“The face of a kid whose plushie got stolen live on tv,” the fan said.

Many other fans were stunned by the size of the eye-catching trophy.

“That trophy is huge I always like the china tourneys their trophies are always big,” one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner after China Open win: "I'm happy how I handled every situation on the court throughout the whole week"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open

Jannik Sinner became the first player in China Open history to defeat the first and the second seeds en route to the title.

It is worth noting that the Italian’s campaign did not commence on an ideal note. Sinner struggled with a cold prior to his opening match against Dan Evans and injured himself during the clash. Regardless, he fought through to secure a 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 win.

He then scored an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka. In his match against Grigor Dimitrov, the Canadian Open champion looked out of sorts and threw up during the changeover. He eventually defeated the former World No. 3 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Sinner then produced his best tennis to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Reflecting on a successful week during a China Open press conference, he said:

“It started off not in the best way. I was not feeling great. But then after knowing in my mind that every day is a little bit different, the first match was really, really tough. I managed to get through this one. Then I felt better every day. Against Grigor was a little bit different story, but I managed to raise my level of tennis each day. I'm happy how I handled every situation on the court throughout the whole week. I think that's I guess the most positive thing of this week.”

He added:

“When you beat these kind of players, it's obviously a great feeling. This draw has been, except Novak, we have been all here. It was very, very high-seed tournament. Happy in the beginning of the week to be part of this because it's obviously a huge pleasure and privilege. Beating Carlos obviously gave me a lot of confidence for the final.”