"Still upset" - Stefanos Tsitsipas rues missing out on playing mixed doubles with girlfriend Paula Badosa, blames rainy weather at French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas blamed the Paris weather for his much-talked-about withdrawal from the mixed doubles event at the 2024 French Open. Tsitsipas, who had opted to play mixed doubles alongside girlfriend Paula Badosa, withdrew following the postponement of the first-round fixture on account of rain.

The 25-year-old, who is partnering his brother Petros Tsitsipas in the men's doubles, defeated defending champions Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig in a second-round match on Monday ahead of Tuesday's big quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles.

Stefanos Tsitsipas declared during the post-match press conference after his doubles match that he is "still upset" while adding that he had not expected to have to play two doubles matches the day before taking on Alcaraz in the high-stakes singles encounter.

"I'm still upset about it. I have to blame the weather in Paris. It was a disaster. I didn't expect that I would have to play two doubles in one day, especially a day before a big match like the singles quarterfinals. It's too much for anyone and I think it was a wise decision to retire from one of the boards," he stated.

Tsitsipas' mixed doubles match against the Japanese-American pair of Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons was originally scheduled to be played on June 1 but had to be postponed with the weather playing spoilsport.

The Athens-born player further revealed that Paula Badosa was the one who had initially suggested that he drop out from the mixed doubles but he had reckoned that he would be able to handle all three events.

"I'm glad Paula understood and was the first to suggest it a few days ago but I was convinced I could handle it and be okay," Tsitispas added.

The duo had earlier pulled out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships mixed doubles event following an injury to Paula Badosa.

"We shouldn't be too sad because we will have the opportunity in the coming years to play countless Slams" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round at Roland Garros

Stefanos Tsitsipas asserted during the same press conference that despite the "difficult" decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles at the French Open, the couple should not be too sad since they would have the opportunity to play more Slams in the future.

"It was difficult. You want to play with someone who you felt had worked before and there's something good. It hurts a little but in the end you don't make a career out of the gross. So, we shouldn't be too sad because we will have the opportunity in the coming years to play countless Slams," the World No. 9 explained.

The Greek player will have quite a task on hand when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Spaniard had defeated him in a straight-sets encounter during the quarterfinal stage at Roland Garros last year. Stefanos Tsitsipas has yet to beat the two-time Grand Slam champion having lost all their five previous meetings.