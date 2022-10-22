Stockholm Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: October 22, 2022.

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Tsitsipas in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Emil Ruusuvuori in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open on Saturday.

Tsitsipas received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament and his first match was against Maxime Cressy. Both players produced some brilliant tennis, with the Greek narrowly winning 7-6(5), 7-6(12) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he faced Mikael Ymer for the third time this season and beat him 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the semifinals. It was Tsitsipas's fifth win over the young Swede.

Emil Ruusuvuori started the Stockholm Open by defeating Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-2. He then made easy work of Jiri Lehecka, beating him 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Finn faced third seed Frances Tiafoe, who was in good form. Ruusuvori scripted an upset by beating the US Open semifinalist 6-1, 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -250 -2.5 (-160) Over 21.5 (-150) Emil Ruusuvuori +190 +2.5 (+115) Under 21.5 (+105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Tsitsipas produced a fine performance in the quarterfinals against Ymer, hitting 27 winners while accumulating just 11 unforced errors.

Ruusuvuori also registered a comprehensive win over Tiafoe in his last-eight encounter. The Finn was brilliant on his first serve, smashing seven aces and winning 26 out of 27 points.

Tsitsipas will look to get the momentum going early and dictate the play using his powerful forehand. The Greek's one-handed backhand is also a formidable weapon which he will use to finish off points.

Ruusuvuori needs to serve as well as he did against Tiafoe. He should also attack Tsitsipas' second serve and try to put the top seed on the backfoot.

Tsitsipas has made six finals this season, losing four. Expect him to make another one in Stockholm.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

