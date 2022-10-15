Stockholm Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 53rd edition of the Stockholm Open will be held from October 17-23, 2022, with qualifying matches already underway. The ATP 250 tournament has attracted quite a few big names for its latest edition.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the field as the top seed. He wasn't set to compete initially but was given a wildcard later. The Greek is a former champion at the venue, defeating Ernests Gulbis in the final to win the title in 2018. His most recent tournament was the Astana Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final in straight sets.

2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie is the seeded second. The Brit still has a shot at qualifying for the ATP Finals but needs a good run here to boost his chances. 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and last year's Stockholm Open finalist Denis Shapovalov round out the top four seeds. The two recently reached the finals of the Japan Open and the Korea Open respectively.

Top 30 players Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov are also in the mix. The Bulgarian won his first career title in Stockholm back in 2013 and has reached the final here on two other occasions. Tommy Paul won his maiden career title here last year and returns to defend his crown.

Leo Borg, son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg, along with Elias Ymer are the other wildcard recipients. Top 10 player Taylor Fritz was set to compete as well but withdrew from the tournament.

The stage is set for yet another exciting edition of the tournament. On that note, here's where one can catch all the action happening at the Stockholm Open this week:

Stockholm Open channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

