"Stop being a hater," "Jealous" - Fans react to DJ Kam Bennett's viral comments on influencers watching Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

Tennis fans have reacted to DJ Kam Bennett's impolite comments about influencers at the US Open. Bennett claimed that they went to witness Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal match at Flushing Meadows, just to click some pictures for Instagram.

Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win the US Open this year. After cruising past Luciano Darderi and Jiri Lehecka in the initial few rounds, he brushed aside Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

The US Open is one of the important events on the tennis calendar. Bennett felt that most influencers these days just attended the event for traction on social media.

Here's what he said via his 'X' account:

"Mfs will go anywhere just to take some pics for IG," DJ Kam Bennett said.

The comment quickly gained attention. Fans quickly called him out and said that he didn't need to criticize influencers for enjoying themselves at the event.

Here are some fan reactions to the comment:

One user said that such events were a chance to network and build connections:

"It's the US Open honey... You get Fresh and Network after enjoying the tournaments! I went specifically to watch Osaka vs Gauff and had a blast! Try it."

Another fan questioned Bennett:

"They're enjoying themselves, what's the problem."

A fan gave a blunt opinion:

"You sound jealous"

Another tennis fan asked him to stop being a hater:

"Stop being a hater lol."

One fan urged Bennett not to interfere in other people's lives:

"Allow people to do their things... I don't understand how stuffs like this infuriate you guys."

Another user said:

"That's what you're supposed to do."

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is set to meet Jannik Sinner in the championship match.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle fires back at haters over her tennis influencer career

Fritz and his team at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the US Open this year. Despite a spirited performance against Novak Djokovic, the former champion defeated him in four sets.

The American's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, travels with him on tour and has made a career for herself as a tennis influencer. She spoke about the backlash she receives from a certain section of fans and how she uses it as fuel to achieve her goals.

"I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within the tennis community and the fans. 'I'm calling attention to myself,' people just expected me to, like, sit in the box, be relatively private. Like, not capitalize on my partner's career. Came in guns blazing, I was like, 'F*** that!' People make up insane things. It's just the same misogynist, regurgitated b******t again and again," Morgan Riddle said on The Squeeze podcast.

"I'm like, 'Oh, get more creative. Like, come on!' Sometimes I'm able to really use it as a motivation too, where I'm like, 'The spite in me is going to push me to do this even more,' because you're so mad about it," she added.

Tennis has gained popularity among social media influencers in the last few years. Their coverage not only gives them a push in their online careers but also brings young fans closer to the game.

