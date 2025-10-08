"Stop the lies, leave us alone" - Jelena Dokic brutally rips into 'bullying' media juggernauts for misinformation about relationship with boyfriend

Jelena Dokic tore into a number of high-profile news media organizations, accusing them of blatantly spreading misinformation about her relationship with boyfriend Yane Veselinov. Recent rumors, stemming from some of Dokic's posts online, pointed to troubles brewing in the former World No. 4's love life. However, the Australian dismissed the rumors and slammed the organizations for trying to profit from fueling them further.Some recent posts shared by the 42-year-old via her Instagram featuring mental health-oriented written captions raised eyebrows. For instance, one of the posts was captioned:&quot;I am not angry. I am just done. No to toxicity and yes to boundaries to protect my peace and mental health.&quot;She captioned another post:&quot;Being with a woman that is an overthinker isn't difficult if you take time to understand her and heart.&quot;In yet another post, Jelena Dokic wrote:&quot;She cries often. Not for attention, drama or to make you feel guilty. But because her overthinking leads to stress and exhaustion which she then lets out through tears. She can't hold it in because it hurts.&quot;These posts, shared quite close in time to one another, set tongues wagging online, with some wondering if Dokic and Veselinov's relationship had fallen apart. Subsequently, multiple prominent news media organizations, including Sky News and Daily Mail, published elaborate articles with their content covering the online speculations about the relationship.Irked by the coverage, the former No. 4 named and shamed the organizations via a separate Instagram post. The post consisted of screenshots of the titles of the articles and an elaborate caption, in which Dokic didn't mince her words.&quot;ABSOLUTELY NOT OK !!! And if you have any decency, integrity, a conscience or kindness you will think twice about what you are writing for a headline and for clicks. One day we are engaged, the next we are broken up and then we are married and then we are broken up again. I can take it and I am used to it but that doesn’t mean it’s ok,&quot; the Australian's post began.She later vociferously urged the organizations to stop publishing articles like the ones that hinted at a rift between Dokic and her boyfriend, who happens to be a hospitality manager working out of Melbourne. According to the six-time career singles titlist, such content can do significant psychological damage to people.&quot;The issue is that if we don’t call this out we are allowing behaviour that is not ok to continue and this is just not ok to people in the public eye and in the media. So, please, STOP. Stop the headlines, articles and the lies because they have a massive effect on people and you are doing damage that can be catastrophic for some people,&quot; Jelena Dokic added later. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Me and my partner are very much in love&quot; - Jelena Dokic puts rumors about relationship with boyfriend Yane Veselinov to bedJelena Dokic (right) interviewing Madison Keys (left) at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)Jelena Dokic, who these days mostly juggles being a tennis analyst, broadcaster and public speaker in her professional life, concluded the written caption of her post by confirming that all is well between her and boyfriend Yane Veselinov.&quot;Just to be clear, me and my partner are very much in love. Thank you,&quot; the Australian wrote.Dokic made her romantic relationship with Veselinov public via an Instagram post back in July, writing:&quot;You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place. So glad I found you.❤️&quot;The post featured an all-smiles picture of the lovebirds in close proximity as well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJelena Dokic broke through on the WTA Tour in the late 1990s. In the early 2000s, she rapidly rose through the ranks and established herself as a top 10 player. However, from 2003 to 2005, cracks began to appear in her on-court performances, with a severe strain in her relationship with her controversial, now-late father Damir and her paternal family playing out behind the scenes.The Australian eventually retired from her tennis-playing career in 2014 aged 29 following a years-long struggle with injuries.