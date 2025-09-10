  • home icon
  • "Story of my life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals all the ways his name gets mispronounced as he sets the record straight in amusing response

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:15 GMT
Tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has finally addressed confusion among fans. There are several out there who still don't know how to properly pronounce his name.

On Monday, Auger-Aliassime, who reached the 2025 US Open semifinals, reshared a comment from a fan on TikTok asking if he could create a video on how to pronounce his name correctly. The fan wrote:

"Can you make a video on how to say your name, (honestly this is why you probably popped up on my fyp, cuz my entire bar, including myself couldn't figure it out)."
Fulfilling the fan's request, Felix Auger-Aliassime prepared a video where he spoke about different kinds of pronunciations he has heard about his second name. He mentioned them all before settling on the right pronunciation and also a nickname in case people still didn't get it.

"So, I see there’s been a bit of chatter about how to pronounce my last name," the Canadian said. "Nothing new here that’s the story of my life. And trust me, I’ve heard it all. So, the proper way to say it is "Oh-ZHAY Ali-ah-SEEM." Or you can just call me F.A."
The proper pronunciation of Felix Auger-Aliassime in French is: "Oh-ZHAY Ah-lee-ah-SEEM." 'Auger' should be pronounced "Oh-ZHAY." It's important to note that here the "g" is soft, like in mirage. The second half 'Aliassime' should be pronounced "Ah-lee-ah-SEEM." Here, the accent falls naturally on the last syllable: 'SEEM.'

Felix Auger-Aliassime's remarkable US Open journey

Despite being seeded 25th, Felix Auger-Aliassime's remarkable run to the US Open semifinals included him taking down several top seeds. In the third round, the Canadian sensation defeated Germany's third-seeded Alexander Zverev in four sets, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Then in the fourth round, he took down No. 15th Andrey Rublev in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. In the quarterfinal against No. 8 Alex de Minaur, he emerged victorious after a grueling four-hour marathon to secure his place in the US Open semifinals for only the second time in his career. He defeated de Minaur, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6.

In the semifinals, he met World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Though he ultimately was humbled in four sets, the 25-year-old showcased that he has the required skills to take down top tennis players like Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner. After losing the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Auger-Aliassime reflected on the semifinal clash with Sinner. He said he was impressed with Sinner's speed.

“I have no regrets,” he said after losing in the semifinals. “I played my way. I played my game. You kind of live and die with your choices, you know?”
“In Cincinnati, we hadn't played in years, and it was like I was caught by surprise, in a way,” he added. “We hadn't practiced once in three years. So there's one thing to watch a guy, but to be on the court with him and just the way he was returning, how fast he was playing, it just caught me off guard a little bit.”

The run to the US Open semis will be a major confidence booster for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will look forward to taking it one step ahead next year and finally add a Grand Slam to his young career.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
