"Story of my life" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals all the ways his name gets mispronounced as he sets the record straight in amusing response

Tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has finally addressed confusion among fans. There are several out there who still don't know how to properly pronounce his name.On Monday, Auger-Aliassime, who reached the 2025 US Open semifinals, reshared a comment from a fan on TikTok asking if he could create a video on how to pronounce his name correctly. The fan wrote:&quot;Can you make a video on how to say your name, (honestly this is why you probably popped up on my fyp, cuz my entire bar, including myself couldn't figure it out).&quot;Fulfilling the fan's request, Felix Auger-Aliassime prepared a video where he spoke about different kinds of pronunciations he has heard about his second name. He mentioned them all before settling on the right pronunciation and also a nickname in case people still didn't get it.&quot;So, I see there’s been a bit of chatter about how to pronounce my last name,&quot; the Canadian said. &quot;Nothing new here that’s the story of my life. And trust me, I’ve heard it all. So, the proper way to say it is &quot;Oh-ZHAY Ali-ah-SEEM.&quot; Or you can just call me F.A.&quot;The proper pronunciation of Felix Auger-Aliassime in French is: &quot;Oh-ZHAY Ah-lee-ah-SEEM.&quot; 'Auger' should be pronounced &quot;Oh-ZHAY.&quot; It's important to note that here the &quot;g&quot; is soft, like in mirage. The second half 'Aliassime' should be pronounced &quot;Ah-lee-ah-SEEM.&quot; Here, the accent falls naturally on the last syllable: 'SEEM.'Felix Auger-Aliassime's remarkable US Open journeyDespite being seeded 25th, Felix Auger-Aliassime's remarkable run to the US Open semifinals included him taking down several top seeds. In the third round, the Canadian sensation defeated Germany's third-seeded Alexander Zverev in four sets, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.Then in the fourth round, he took down No. 15th Andrey Rublev in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. In the quarterfinal against No. 8 Alex de Minaur, he emerged victorious after a grueling four-hour marathon to secure his place in the US Open semifinals for only the second time in his career. He defeated de Minaur, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6.In the semifinals, he met World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Though he ultimately was humbled in four sets, the 25-year-old showcased that he has the required skills to take down top tennis players like Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner. After losing the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Auger-Aliassime reflected on the semifinal clash with Sinner. He said he was impressed with Sinner's speed.“I have no regrets,” he said after losing in the semifinals. “I played my way. I played my game. You kind of live and die with your choices, you know?”“In Cincinnati, we hadn't played in years, and it was like I was caught by surprise, in a way,” he added. “We hadn't practiced once in three years. So there's one thing to watch a guy, but to be on the court with him and just the way he was returning, how fast he was playing, it just caught me off guard a little bit.”The run to the US Open semis will be a major confidence booster for Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will look forward to taking it one step ahead next year and finally add a Grand Slam to his young career.