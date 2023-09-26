"Straight to the gym" - Emma Raducanu shares her workout update after landing in Paris amid injury hiatus

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu quickly got back to her fitness routine upon arriving in Paris to aid her recovery from injury. She shared a video on her Instagram story on Monday, September 25, in which she can be seen on a treadmill, recording moments with her phone and waving at her reflection in the mirror.

“Arrive to paris, straight to the gym” she captioned the video.

Raducanu in france recuperating

Raducanu has participated in just nine matches so far this year, with her last match dating back to April. She achieved her career-best ranking of No. 10 in the WTA rankings in July 2022.

Notably, she is the first British woman to secure a Grand Slam singles title (2021 US Open) since Virginia Wade's victory at Wimbledon in 1977. Emma Raducanu entered the Major as a qualifier and won it without losing a set. Her injury problems have caused her to drop out of the top 100 on the WTA rankings.

Emma Raducanu's 2023 Season and Injury Struggles

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

Emma Raducanu clinched her first Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, defeating Leyla Fernandez in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 6-3. The triumph stands as the pinnacle of her career and also her only singles title to date. She hasn't advanced beyond the second round of a Grand Slam since her remarkable win at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

Raducanu has had a challenging year due to injuries, missing major tournaments like the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open, due to wrist and ankle surgeries in May. She started the year at the Auckland Open but had to retire mid-match in the second round due to an ankle issue.

At the Australian Open, she was defeated in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the second round. She withdrew from the ATX Open due to tonsillitis and skipped an exhibition event at Indian Wells.

Despite wrist problems, Raducanu reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open with notable wins. However, wrist issues persisted at the Miami Open, leading to a first-round exit. She planned to address her wrist pain after the tournament and missed the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round.

In the clay-court season, she returned to the Stuttgart Open but was eliminated in the first round. The wrist problems forced her to withdraw from the Madrid Open as well.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, the 20-year-old discussed her comeback plans next year.

"Next season, I'll be back. This season, all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery," Emma Raducanu said.