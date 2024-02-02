"Straight out of a movie funeral scene" "Why is it so dramatic " - Jannik Sinner meeting Matteo Berrettini following Australian Open win amuses fans

Jannik Sinner meeting his compatriot Matteo Berrettini following his maiden Grand Slam title win at the 2024 Australian Open amused some fans.

Despite being down two sets, Jannik Sinner orchestrated a brilliant comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Melbourne Slam.

With this win, the World No. 4 became the first Italian man to claim a Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976. He also became the youngest male player to win the Australian Open since Novak Djokovic back in 2008.

After returning to Italy, following his win in Australia, Jannik Sinner met Matteo Berrettini. Pictures of the two tennis stars, elegantly clad in black suits, hugging each other, circulated on various social media platforms.

Fans were delighted to witness this heartwarming moment and took to social media to share their thoughts on the same. One fan jokingly remarked that the meeting between Sinner and Berrettini resembled "a devastating movie funeral scene."

"This looks straight out of a devastating movie funeral scene," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that the encounter appeared highly "dramatic."

"Seriously why is it so dramatic 😭 ," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner: "I hope Matteo Berrettini comes back soon, we need him"

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini at the Davis Cup Final - Italy v Serbia Semi-Final

Matteo Berrettini's 2023 season was plagued with injuries. Following an early exit at the 2023 Australian Open, he endured a two-month hiatus due to various injuries. After that, an abdominal injury forced Berrettini to withdraw from the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, just moments before his third-round match against Holger Rune.

Luck seemed to have turned its back on Matteo Berrettini as he was then forced to retire from his second-round match at the US Open against Arthur Rinderknech. This untimely withdrawal was a result of a severe fall during the match, which led to an ankle twist. Berrettini has since been out of the tennis.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner recently visited the iconic Colosseum in Rome, carrying the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup he won at the Australian Open. During his interaction with the press, Sinner expressed his sincere wish for Matteo Berrettini's return to the tennis circuit.

He revealed that the 27-year-old had helped him in the past and he is ready to reciprocate the favor should Berrettini require it.

"I hope Berrettini comes back soon, we need him. Berrettini complimented me like all the Davis players. We need him on the circuit. He has helped me in the past and if he needs something I will do it too," Sinner said (via Rai News 24).