Liudmila Samsonova got the better of Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 Canadian Open on Sunday but could not repeat the same against Jessica Pegula in the final hours later. The Russian fell 6-1, 6-0 in one of the most lopsided WTA 1000 finals in recent times, with the American lifting her first title of the season.

It was highly unusual circumstances in Montreal for a player to play both the semifinal and final on the same day with barely any time in between. Samsonova and Rybakina's semifinal was originally scheduled for Saturday before being postponed to the next day due to heavy rain.

Speaking at her press conference after the loss against Pegula, Liudmila Samsonova was still a little bit in shock about the decision, stating that it was "strange" for the organizers not to take the well-being of players into consideration.

In her opinion, regardless of the weather, no player should be made to play two matches in the same day, let alone the semifinal and final.

"The fact is that everyone saw that the forecast was at 6 p.m. would be raining, so I knew that. But, of course, it's strange that the people doesn't care so much about us, you know, because if you know that you must I think, this is my opinion, to make a schedule where it's possible to play because we already made two matches in one day. So you have to try to do the best to don't play two matches in another day. This is my opinion," Liudmila Samsonova said.

The World No. 12 revealed that she and her team had tried pushing for a later start to the final but were told that it was impossible. Samsonova lamented how she did not even have enough time to properly recuperate after the semifinal win, being forced to be back on the court so soon.

"Honestly, I would love to have more time, but they said that it's not possible, so it's okay. You know, I didn't have time to regenerate because I was to the physio room trying to tape all my body, and it takes one hour for this. So I don't know what to say. I was out of the court and then again in, and I don't know. It was strange," Liudmila Samsonova said.

"I tried to do my best, but it was not enough today" - Liudmila Samsonova on her Canadian Open final loss to Jessica Pegula

National Bank Open Montréal - Day 7

At the same time, Liudmila Samsonova gave Jessica Pegula the credit she deserved, calling her a "tough" opponent. Even though she felt did her best against the World No. 4, Samsonova admitted that it was not enough on the night.

"I knew Jessica. I know the way she plays. I know that she's a tough opponent, and I knew also that I don't have so many energies. So, you know, I tried to do my best, but it was not enough today," Liudmila Samsonova said.

The American now has three WTA singles titles to her name, two of which have come at WTA 1000 tournaments (Guadalajara 2022 and Montreal 2023).