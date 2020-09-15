Strangely, the last three or four semifinals in Paris were always very cold: Dominic Thiem not concerned by weather conditions at RG this year

Dominic Thiem enthralled tennis fans all over the world as he remarkably overturned a 2-sets-to-1 deficit against Alexander Zverev, to lift his first Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday.

The Austrian has had a plethora of media engagements since then and has spoken on why the occasion meant so much to him, and how his spirited fightback will be remembered for years to come.

The 26-year-old also talked about how he has to be careful about the packed schedule that follows the US Open, and whether or not he will be playing at a tune-up tournament before the Roland Garros later this month.

Dominic Thiem announces he is unlikely to play before the French Open

Dominic Thiem (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open.

As per tennisnet, Dominic Thiem does not seem too worried about being out of shape for the French Open that will take place from September 27th to October 11th. The Austrian did not seem overly concerned about the conditions of the tournament either.

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, an alternate schedule was made by the ATP and WTA, which involved the European clay swing after the American hardcourt season. Happening in autumn this year, the conditions are set to be a vast departure from the regular summer clay tournaments. Dominic Thiem, however, does not believe it will be too different from previous tournaments.

"Strangely, the last three or four semifinals in Paris were always very cold. I remember that it was eleven degrees in the first semi-final against Djokovic," said the US Open champion.

"It will never get much cooler. But we won't get over 25 degrees either. It will be interesting for sure, I'm looking forward to the tournament. I can start playing in Paris as easily as I haven't in ages. Now it's time to enjoy and digest first."

Before lifting the US Open title, Dominic Thiem had withdrawn from the Rome Masters and has more or less ended speculation of whether or not he will be accepting a wildcard entry into the Hamburg Open the week before Roland Garros.

Advertisement

"Yesterday I discussed with Nico (Massu) that Hamburg is no longer an issue for me. Especially after yesterday's match. Because it was very, very exhausting, the whole four weeks in the bubble," asserted the Austrian.

"Plus all the emotion, the pressure, that crazy finale yesterday. I weighed it up a bit: match practice or come to Paris fully fit - and the latter is clearly more important. I'll take a few days off and start training on the weekend. Clay is always like coming home. And I hope that will work out. I didn't have much more match practice when I went to the US Open."