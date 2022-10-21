On Wednesday, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens extended her winning streak in Guadalajara by defeating 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to go into the round of 16.
Sloane Stephens, who is presently ranked No. 50 in the world, defeated Bencic 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes to earn her seventh straight victory in Guadalajara, where she won the WTA 250 tournament earlier this year.
The following event occurred in yesterday's match between Bencic and Stephens at 4-6 2-2 AD-40: Bencic struck a forehand that the line umpire ruled was improper. Stephens, on the other hand, executed a shot that was well inside the court.
On her own stroke, Bencic contested the call while the ball was in play. Chair umpire Marija Cicak overturned the line umpire's decision and gave the Swiss the point when it should've been replayed. Bencic briskly made her way to her chair as if nothing had happened.
Tennis fans didn't appear to be handling the situation well and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. One user believed that the umpire was at fault for not paying close attention to the situation and that it appeared "deliberate".
"There's technology that can help this matter. That Cicak got this so wrong and her response to this is that she called the score so it doesn't matter make this even more horrendous. This looks deliberate and bias," the user wrote.
Another user criticized Belinda Bencic for accepting the point and noted:
"The way bencic was looking back originally yea her a** knew she didn’t win that point she was just waiting to here something in her favor, thank god Sloane won."
Another user noted that the umpire owes "everyone" an apology for such a decision.
"Cicak owes everyone an apology. This was a bad one. @SloaneStephens kept her cool. Notably," the user wrote.
Here are a few more reactions:
"I've been playing some good tennis here, looking forward to getting out there tomorrow"- Sloane Stephens
Sloane Stephens stated that the conditions in Guadalajara are a good fit for her game and that thus far, her experience has been pleasant in a post-match interview. Additionally, she expressed her excitement for her round of 16 encounter.
"Obviously, Guadalajara suits my game well, and I've been playing some good tennis here," Sloane Stephens said, adding, "I probably have the most wins on the tour in Guadalajara this season. So it's been nice for me. Obviously, I've had some good results and some good memories, so just looking forward to getting out there tomorrow."
Stephens will face sixth seed Caroline Garcia in the third round. García leads their head to head 4-1.