On Wednesday, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens extended her winning streak in Guadalajara by defeating 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to go into the round of 16.

Sloane Stephens, who is presently ranked No. 50 in the world, defeated Bencic 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes to earn her seventh straight victory in Guadalajara, where she won the WTA 250 tournament earlier this year.

José Morgado @josemorgado Sloane Stephens is having one of those weeks when she makes tennis look... easy.



Plays a fantastic match to beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4 and reach the R3 in Guadalajara, where she will face Garcia.



Bencic OUT of the WTA Race to Fort Worth.



Now 8 players fighting for 3 spots. Sloane Stephens is having one of those weeks when she makes tennis look... easy.Plays a fantastic match to beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4 and reach the R3 in Guadalajara, where she will face Garcia.Bencic OUT of the WTA Race to Fort Worth.Now 8 players fighting for 3 spots.

The following event occurred in yesterday's match between Bencic and Stephens at 4-6 2-2 AD-40: Bencic struck a forehand that the line umpire ruled was improper. Stephens, on the other hand, executed a shot that was well inside the court.

On her own stroke, Bencic contested the call while the ball was in play. Chair umpire Marija Cicak overturned the line umpire's decision and gave the Swiss the point when it should've been replayed. Bencic briskly made her way to her chair as if nothing had happened.

Tennis fans didn't appear to be handling the situation well and took to Twitter to express their displeasure. One user believed that the umpire was at fault for not paying close attention to the situation and that it appeared "deliberate".

"There's technology that can help this matter. That Cicak got this so wrong and her response to this is that she called the score so it doesn't matter make this even more horrendous. This looks deliberate and bias," the user wrote.

Realz @RealzTenisFanz Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F There's technology that can help this matter. That Cicak got this so wrong and her response to this is that she called the score so it doesn't matter make this even more horrendous. This looks deliberate and bias. twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… There's technology that can help this matter. That Cicak got this so wrong and her response to this is that she called the score so it doesn't matter make this even more horrendous. This looks deliberate and bias. twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Another user criticized Belinda Bencic for accepting the point and noted:

"The way bencic was looking back originally yea her a** knew she didn’t win that point she was just waiting to here something in her favor, thank god Sloane won."

♋️ ♐️ ♐️ @oompheasant Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F the way bencic was looking back originally yea her ass knew she didn’t win that point she was just waiting to here something in her favor …. thank god sloane won twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… the way bencic was looking back originally yea her ass knew she didn’t win that point she was just waiting to here something in her favor …. thank god sloane won twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

Another user noted that the umpire owes "everyone" an apology for such a decision.

"Cicak owes everyone an apology. This was a bad one. @SloaneStephens kept her cool. Notably," the user wrote.

Amy Lundy Dahl @AmyLundyDahl

kept her cool. Notably. Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F Cicak owes everyone an apology. This was a bad one. 🤦🏼‍♀️ @SloaneStephens kept her cool. Notably. twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… Cicak owes everyone an apology. This was a bad one. 🤦🏼‍♀️ @SloaneStephens kept her cool. Notably. twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Here are a few more reactions:

Fantasy Tennis League @FantasyTennisL1 @Svitoflopina I'm surprised Sloane didn't make a bigger deal of this. Was she not sure herself? @Svitoflopina I'm surprised Sloane didn't make a bigger deal of this. Was she not sure herself?

tired egg @tiredeggggg Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F stuff like this makes me miss wozniacki because her ass would’ve called the supervisor or heck steve simon if she could to get that point twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… stuff like this makes me miss wozniacki because her ass would’ve called the supervisor or heck steve simon if she could to get that point twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

Rafa💜Roger @_rafa_only @Svitoflopina @tennis_gifs Why I am not surprised🙄 this same umpire has made many errors with the same arrogant attitude. And Bencic, a cheat is always a cheat, just look at the way she finished the game and walked to her chair, absolutely shameless. @Svitoflopina @tennis_gifs Why I am not surprised🙄 this same umpire has made many errors with the same arrogant attitude. And Bencic, a cheat is always a cheat, just look at the way she finished the game and walked to her chair, absolutely shameless.

tyler @tylerOeaster Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F Good thing Sloane got the win— Because this is infuriating. twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… Good thing Sloane got the win— Because this is infuriating. twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

𝘽 @theserenaslam



I don’t want any bs calls like let’s just play Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F And this is why electronic line calling >>>I don’t want any bs calls like let’s just play twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… And this is why electronic line calling >>> I don’t want any bs calls like let’s just play twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

L @rapisoq Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F Benchy is such a rat, glad she's back in Geneva or wherever she lives twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… Benchy is such a rat, glad she's back in Geneva or wherever she lives twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Marco | heartbroken @sloanepower Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F bencic is such a rat twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… bencic is such a rat twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

Chris Fisher @Chris_A_Fisher Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F I’m sorry. TT love Cicak & Lahyani. They are in the bottom of my list of chair umpires. Cicak has so many of these mistakes with top players. Lahyani has too much of a personal relationship and discussion with players while in the chair. You can never convince me they’re good twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… I’m sorry. TT love Cicak & Lahyani. They are in the bottom of my list of chair umpires. Cicak has so many of these mistakes with top players. Lahyani has too much of a personal relationship and discussion with players while in the chair. You can never convince me they’re good twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

Yonis @lastdanceszn Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F So Sloane accepted this injustice with a straight face but was coming for Pavs over an MTO 🤣 twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… So Sloane accepted this injustice with a straight face but was coming for Pavs over an MTO 🤣 twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Jordan @ambiverted_j Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F You better believe that match isn’t progressing until I get my damn point back. Wtf is this? twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… You better believe that match isn’t progressing until I get my damn point back. Wtf is this? twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

Amz 🎾 @summxrbxby Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F How did the umpire award that point to bencic??? Ridiculous twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… How did the umpire award that point to bencic??? Ridiculous twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

What would Bigfoe do🐊 🎾🇿🇦 @mpshe_shamai



The girl has no assertive bone. She didn't win the point nor loose it



Bencic has no sense of what is wrong or right no wonder she lost



The umpire should be banned for life. This bad🤔🙄 twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s… Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F It makes you wonder how Sloane could have voted for the #wimbledon points ban.The girl has no assertive bone. She didn't win the point nor loose itBencic has no sense of what is wrong or right no wonder she lostThe umpire should be banned for life. This bad🤔🙄 It makes you wonder how Sloane could have voted for the #wimbledon points ban.The girl has no assertive bone. She didn't win the point nor loose it Bencic has no sense of what is wrong or right no wonder she lost 😫The umpire should be banned for life. This bad🤔🙄😞😫 twitter.com/Svitoflopina/s…

Scorpio’s Groove @montespice twitter.com/svitoflopina/s… Marty @Svitoflopina Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. Watching Stephens - Bencic from yesterday and what happened here is a pure robbery. Not only from Cicak, who made a big mistake, but from Bencic too, cause how on Earth could she think she deserved to win this point? Its giving Pome - Hsieh at Wimbledon. https://t.co/VYaqB8358F Bencic nasty for this she knew she didn’t win that point but says nothing. I love it Bencic nasty for this she knew she didn’t win that point but says nothing. I love it 😂 twitter.com/svitoflopina/s…

"I've been playing some good tennis here, looking forward to getting out there tomorrow"- Sloane Stephens

WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Day 3

Sloane Stephens stated that the conditions in Guadalajara are a good fit for her game and that thus far, her experience has been pleasant in a post-match interview. Additionally, she expressed her excitement for her round of 16 encounter.

"Obviously, Guadalajara suits my game well, and I've been playing some good tennis here," Sloane Stephens said, adding, "I probably have the most wins on the tour in Guadalajara this season. So it's been nice for me. Obviously, I've had some good results and some good memories, so just looking forward to getting out there tomorrow."

Stephens will face sixth seed Caroline Garcia in the third round. García leads their head to head 4-1.

Poll : 0 votes