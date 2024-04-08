Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker recently shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations as she joined a group celebrating the Indian festival in a park after receiving an invitation.

Decker is a popular American actress and model who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Roddick became head over heels for Decker after the tennis star saw her hosting 'She Says Z Says NFL Pick' on Sports Illustrated's website and got his attorney to call the American model's agent. Though she didn't respond to the American tennis star's advances initially, they began dating shortly after in 2007.

After being together for nearly a year, Andy Roddick announced their engagement on his website on March 31, 2008. They married each other on April 17, 2009, and have been going strong ever since. The couple also have two children, a son born in 2015 - Hank, and a daughter born in 2017 - Stevie.

Brooklyn Decker recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her Holi celebrations as she joined people celebrating the Indian festival at a park after receiving an invitation.

Holi is the Hindu festival of colours which is celebrated by smearing colours and flinging water balloons at each other. It is predominantly celebrated in India.

“We stumbled upon a Holi celebration at the park and they invited us to join,” Decker via Instagram.

"'The pinnacle of podcasts' they say" - When Brooklyn Decker was delighted with journalist's review of Andy Roddick's podcast

Andy Roddick's podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick' is one of the hottest podcasts in the world of sports today and is still gaining popularity. The American brings a wide range of personalities from the world of tennis to discuss and analyze the sport, which often results in amazing insights and analysis. He is also frequently joined by sports journalist and author Jon Wertheim.

It has been appreciated not only by fans but also by media personnel. In a recent tweet shared by popular American writer and reporter Ashlee Vance on March 7, he mentioned that Roddick's insightful podcast may be 'the pinnacle of sports podcast'.

Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, took to Instagram to share Vance's tweet on her story as she was brimming with pride over her husband's podcast being called the 'pinnacle'.

""The pinnacle of sports podcasts" they say", the 36-year-old said.

