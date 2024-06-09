Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, recalled the tough second-round French Open battle against Naomi Osaka. She called out those who questioned Swiatek's tears after the exhausting defeat.

Iga Swiatek had an impeccable run at the 2024 French Open, dominating most of her opponents with ease. However, there was a moment when it seemed her shot at claiming at her third clay-court Major might slip away. This tense situation arose during her second-round match against Naomi Osaka, where she put up a formidable challenge, creating a daunting scenario for the Pole.

Although Swiatek took the first set in a tiebreaker, Osaka responded decisively by dominating the second set 6-1. In the third set, Swiatek's campaign appeared to be in jeopardy as Osaka led 5-2 and was just one game away from victory. However, Swiatek's resilience paid off as she won five straight games, taking the third set 7-5 and ultimately winning the match. The relief was evident on Swiatek's face after her hard-fought victory, as she cried uncontrollably.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Following Swiatek's French Open win, Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, reflected on the incident. Abramowicz started by highlighting the distinction between controlling and regulating emotions. As per Abramowicz, controlling emotions involves suppressing or fighting them while regulating emotions means finding healthy ways to express them at the right time, which Swiatek did after the match.

“The difference between controlling and regulating is that with control you try fight it but with regulating, you find healthy ways in appropriate moments to express your emotions," Abramowicz said. (Via Tennis Majors).

She further expressed surprise at people questioning why Swiatek cried after her match against Naomi Osaka. She emphasized that it is completely human and necessary to "regulate" emotions, especially for emotional individuals like Iga Swiatek.

"I was stunned where people asked Iga why did you cry after the Osaka match: it’s completely human because you need to regulate the emotions, and especially emotional people need to do this even more. Some people would scream, get enraged, would cry: it’s life. But it’s especially important with emotional people.” She added.

Iga Swiatek said she achieved more than her expectations

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

After claiming the fifth Grand Slam title of her career and her fourth at the French Open, Iga Swiatek reflected on surpassing her expectations. Swiatek stated that her goal is to keep improving and become a better version of herself with each passing year.

"I already achieved much more than I ever expected, so I am just doing everything step by step really, enjoying every match and every title. My goal is to be a better player and I feel that I am a better player than last year for example. So, I'm just proud of that." Iga Swiatek told Maria Taylor of NBC.

Expand Tweet

With her victory over Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek has secured a three-peat at the French Open. She may kick off her grass-court season at the Bad Homburg Open later this month, setting her sights on the Wimbledon Championships, a title she has yet to claim in her career.