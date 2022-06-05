Stuttgart 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Boss Open

The Boss Open, an outdoor ATP 250 event in Stuttgart, will kickstart the grass season after two months of high-octane action on clay. It will be held the week after the French Open, from June 6 to 12 this year.

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a last-minute wildcard entrant, headlines the draw, which also has the likes of Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz, and Denis Shapovalov.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Boss Open:

What is the Boss Open in Stuttgart?

One of the oldest tournaments on the circuit, the first edition of the Boss Open was held in 1916. It was initially a clay event, but with the grass season extending by a week, the tournament switched its surface to grass in 2015.

It is currently one of two ATP 250 grasscourt events to be held in the week following Roland Garros, with the other being the Libema Open in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

Story continues below ad

The tournament has attracted a lot of top stars over the years. Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, Thomas Muster, Gustavo Kuerten, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have lifted the trophy in the past. Nadal has won the tournament on both clay and grass.

Marin Cilic won the most recent edition of the Boss Open, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2021 final.

Venue

The Boss Open will be held at the Tennisclub Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany.

Players

Matteo Berrettini makes his return from surgery

Story continues below ad

The top four seeds in the 28-player field in Stuttgart are Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov respectively. All four have received byes into the second round.

After falling to 19-year-old Holger Rune in the fourth round of the French Open, Tsitsipas will be eager to build some confidence before heading to Wimbledon.

Matteo Berrettini, who won this tournament in 2019, makes his return to competitive action after a hand surgery kept him on the sidelines during the clay swing. The Italian was last seen in action at Indian Wells in March, where he bowed out in the Round of 16.

Last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz, too, will be keen to get some wins under his belt on grass. He suffered a fourth-round exit from the French Open at the hands of eventual finalist Casper Ruud.

World No. 15 Denis Shapovalov suffered a first-round defeat in Paris against teenage sensation Holger Rune. He, too, will be itching to get back to winning ways on the slick surface at Stuttgart.

Story continues below ad

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Sascha Feuster ATP250 Stuttgart with a new title sponsor (HUGO BOSS AG) - BOSS OPENSascha Feuster ATP250 Stuttgart with a new title sponsor (HUGO BOSS AG) - BOSS OPEN 📷Sascha Feuster https://t.co/DoHUoYgDxs

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Bublik and Ugo Humbert round out the top eight seeds.

Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other players to watch at the Boss Open.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds in Stuttgart will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The main draw action kicks off on June 6 at 11 am local time, with both the singles and doubles finals scheduled for Sunday, June 12.

Prize Money

Story continues below ad

The total financial commitment for the upcoming edition of the Boss Open is €769,645, while the prize money is €692,235.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Boss Open live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. In Australia, one can view the action on beIN Sports.

Fans in Germany will get coverage on Sky Deutschland while Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Discovery.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far