Stuttgart 2022 scores, winners and recap: Iga Swiatek cruises into SF with straight-sets win over Emma Raducanu

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Raducanu in a battle between Grand Slam champions in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on Friday. With the win, the 20-year-old Pole extended her unbeaten streak to 21 matches.

wta @WTA







#PorscheTennis Her run continues @iga_swiatek eases past Raducanu and extends her 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 run to 21 match wins in a row! Her run continues 💥🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek eases past Raducanu and extends her 𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 run to 21 match wins in a row!#PorscheTennis https://t.co/SV0eD9Fz8g

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu score

Swiatek was challenged at certain points of the match but pulled through 6-4, 6-4, against Raducanu.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu winner

With her win over Raducanu, Swiatek advanced to her sixth semifinal of the season. The Pole has won 28 sets in a row, making her the first female to achieve such a milestone since Serena Williams' run between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open.

Swiatek will take on Ludmilla Samsonova in the semifinals after the Russian defeated Laura Siegemund in straight sets.

OptaAce @OptaAce

@WTA 28 - Iga Swiatek is the first female player to win 28 consecutive sets since Serena Williams, who did it between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open. Annihilator. @WTA _insider 28 - Iga Swiatek is the first female player to win 28 consecutive sets since Serena Williams, who did it between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open. Annihilator.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/3CJnXG8lPe

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu recap

Swiatek hit the ground running, breaking Raducanu in the first game as the Brit committed three consecutive errors.

Swiatek was untroubled for the rest of the set, sealing it with a forehand winner.

The second set started off the in the same fashion as the first as Swiatek ripped forehands to break Raducanu early. But the Brit fought back and drew level at 1-1 as Swiatek suffered a rare lapse.

The Pole, however, refused to let Raducanu make any inroads and broke once again. She struck three forehand winners in the next game to take control of the set at 3-1.

Porsche Tennis @PorscheTennis Unstoppable! World No.1 Iga Swiatek is on a 21 match winning streak - she moves past Porsche Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-4 and will face Liudmila Samsonova in the semis tomorrow. Unstoppable! World No.1 Iga Swiatek is on a 21 match winning streak - she moves past Porsche Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-4 and will face Liudmila Samsonova in the semis tomorrow. https://t.co/vbj2ecJppf

The Pole's level dipped slightly towards the end and she had to fend off four break points, including two as she served for the match. She wasted her first match point as she erred on her forehand but converted her second following a wayward backhand from Raducanu.

The World No. 1 finished with 28 winners to the Brit's 12. She will hope to put on a similar display against Samsonova on Saturday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram