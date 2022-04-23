Stuttgart 2022 scores, winners and recap: Iga Swiatek cruises into SF with straight-sets win over Emma Raducanu

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Raducanu in a battle between Grand Slam champions in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on Friday. With the win, the 20-year-old Pole extended her unbeaten streak to 21 matches.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu score
Swiatek was challenged at certain points of the match but pulled through 6-4, 6-4, against Raducanu.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu winner
With her win over Raducanu, Swiatek advanced to her sixth semifinal of the season. The Pole has won 28 sets in a row, making her the first female to achieve such a milestone since Serena Williams' run between the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Australian Open.
Swiatek will take on Ludmilla Samsonova in the semifinals after the Russian defeated Laura Siegemund in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu recap
Swiatek hit the ground running, breaking Raducanu in the first game as the Brit committed three consecutive errors.
Swiatek was untroubled for the rest of the set, sealing it with a forehand winner.
The second set started off the in the same fashion as the first as Swiatek ripped forehands to break Raducanu early. But the Brit fought back and drew level at 1-1 as Swiatek suffered a rare lapse.
The Pole, however, refused to let Raducanu make any inroads and broke once again. She struck three forehand winners in the next game to take control of the set at 3-1.
The Pole's level dipped slightly towards the end and she had to fend off four break points, including two as she served for the match. She wasted her first match point as she erred on her forehand but converted her second following a wayward backhand from Raducanu.
The World No. 1 finished with 28 winners to the Brit's 12. She will hope to put on a similar display against Samsonova on Saturday.