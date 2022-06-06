Stuttgart 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Boss Open

All eyes will be on the Boss Open in Stuttgart this week as it kickstarts the grass season along with the Libema Open in Den Bosch, Netherlands. The outdoor ATP 250 event will be held at the Tennisclub Weissenhof in Stuttgart, Germany from 6 to 12 June.

The event will give players the opportunity to shake off the clay dust from their shoes and make the transition to grass ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, beginning 27 June.

The tournament has attracted a quality field led by World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini, World No. 13 Hubert Hurkacz and World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov round out the top four seeds.

Having reached the final at Roland Garros in 2021, Tsitsipas' Paris challenge ended prematurely in the fourth round this time at the hands of 19-year-old Holger Rune. Following that shock defeat, the Greek took a last-minute wildcard at the Boss Open to try and build some momentum on grass.

Matteo Berrettini will be testing the waters in the German city following a two-month hiatus due to hand surgery that saw him sit out the entire clay swing. He won the Stuttgart title in 2019 and will look to draw inspiration from that run as he gets back into action.

Hubert Hurkacz has fond memories of reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon last year. He will likely appreciate the opportunity to return to grass after a fourth-round exit from Paris.

Denis Shapovalov's French Open campaign was cut short in the first round itself. Having gotten some time to reflect and recharge his batteries, the 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist will be keen to go all out at the Boss Open.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Lorenzo Sonego, Alexander Bublik, Ugo Humbert, Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, and Lorenzo Musetti will also be competing in Stuttgart. They could shake up the draw and cause a few upsets.

With some exciting matches in store at the Boss Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to have ahead of the tournament:

ATP Stuttgart channel list

Matteo Berrettini will be the second seed at Stuttgart

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

Denmark - TV2.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

BOSS OPEN @theweissenhof 🏼 See you soon, It seems like this guy loves to play on our grass courts🏼 See you soon, @denis_shapo It seems like this guy loves to play on our grass courts 🌱🙌🏼 See you soon, @denis_shapo! https://t.co/LX7JuPEqfG

