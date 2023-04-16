Stuttgart 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Jelena Ostapenko: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Emma Raducanu will kick off her campaign at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Following a second-round exit from the Australian Open, Raducanu took some time off to recover from yet another injury. She returned to action in March at the BNP Paribas Open. It was a successful comeback as the Brit made it all the way to the fourth round, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu was unable to build upon this performance as she crashed out in the first round of the Miami Open. Her loss to Bianca Andreescu was attributed to lingering issues with her wrist, which forced her to skip the Billie Jean King Cup as well.

Upon Raducanu's Stuttgart debut last year, she reached the quarterfinals, going down to Swiatek in straight sets. The 20-year old will be aiming to go all the way this time around, but has been handed a rather tough draw.

Ostapenko has been in decent form this season, with her best result coming at the Australian Open. The Latvian reached the quarterfinals there for the first time in her career. She's got a winning record against Raducanu as well, leading 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Ostapenko won their previous encounter at the 2022 Korea Open after the Brit was forced to retire due to an injury during their semifinal clash. With two of the sport's most well-known names set to go duke it out, this promises to be an exciting showdown.

On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming contest:

Emma Raducanu vs Jelena Ostapenko match schedule

The first-round match between Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Raducanu will be played either on Monday or Tuesday. The exact time will be known once the order or play is revealed.

Match timing: TBA.

Date: April 17/18, 2023.

Emma Raducanu vs Jelena Ostapenko streaming details

This will be the second meeting between Emma Raducanu and Jelena Ostapenko.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TVA - Canada.

beIN Sports - Australia, France.

ESPN - Latin American.

Sportsmax - Caribbean.

beIN Digiturk - Turkey.

Charlton - Israel.

Supersport - Africa.

Astro - Malaysia.

DAZN - Japan, Spain.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Spark - New Zealand.

Sportscast - Taipei.

Starhub - Singapore.

TAP DMV - Philippines.

Truevisions - Thailand.

Eurosport, Tennis Channel, Porsche Tennis TV - Germany.

Canal+ - Poland.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

