Stuttgart 2023 Final, Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Top two seeds, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, face each other in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Sunday. It will be the first time the WTA top 2 will go face to face in 2023.
Sunday's final will be the seventh meeting between Swiatek and Sabalenka, with the former leading 4-2 in the head-to-head. The last match between them came in the semifinals of last season's ATP Finals in Fort Worth, which Sabalenka won 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
Iga Swiatek entered this year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as the defending champion. She started the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen in the second round. She then came back from a set down to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Ons Jabeur.The Pole led 3-0 before Jabeur was forced to retire due to a calf injury. Swiatek thus booked her place in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka started her campaign at the WTA 500 tournament with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Barbora Krejcikova. She beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the last four. Sabalenka then registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals to reach her fourth final of the season.
Swiatek and Sabalenka are in terrific form lately, so their final clash promises to be an exciting one.
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule
The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will be the first match on Centre Court on Sunday, (April 23).
Date: April 23, 2023
Time: 1:00 pm local time, 6:30 am ET, 11:00 am GMT and 4:30 pm IST
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:
Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV. For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.