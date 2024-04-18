Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu lead a strong line-up set to take to the court on Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart.
Swiatek, the top seed, has lifted the trophy at the tournament’s last two editions. She was given a bye in the opening round and will open her campaign with a second-round encounter against Elise Mertens.
Raducanu, who eased past former champion Angelique Kerber in her first match, will take on Linda Noskova. Other top names including Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Day 4, taking on dangerous opponents in the form of Veronika Kudermetova and Jasmine Paolini, respectively.
The remaining two singles encounters will see reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and this year’s Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen take to court.
With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Center Court
Starting at 4 pm local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed by: Jasmine Paolini vs (7) Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskva
Followed by: Zheng Qinwen (5) vs Marta Kostyuk
Court 1
Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Liudmila Samsonova/Diana Shnaider vs Barbora Krejcikova/Laura Seigemund
Followed by: (5) Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: Nastasja Mariana Schunk/Ella Seidel vs Veronika Kudermetova/Chan Hao-ching
Followed by: Paula Badosa/Ons Jabeur vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Zhang Shuai
Followed by: Ulrikke Eikeri/Ingrid Neel vs Anastasia Potapova/Vera Zvonareva
Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky UK
Germany - Eurosport
Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN
India - Tennis Channel
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 - Match Timings
Matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will begin at 12.30 pm local time on Center Court as well as Court 1. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 are as follows: