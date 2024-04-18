Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Emma Raducanu will be in action.
Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu lead a strong line-up set to take to the court on Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart.

Swiatek, the top seed, has lifted the trophy at the tournament’s last two editions. She was given a bye in the opening round and will open her campaign with a second-round encounter against Elise Mertens.

Raducanu, who eased past former champion Angelique Kerber in her first match, will take on Linda Noskova. Other top names including Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Day 4, taking on dangerous opponents in the form of Veronika Kudermetova and Jasmine Paolini, respectively.

The remaining two singles encounters will see reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and this year’s Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen take to court.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Iga Swiatek is the two-time defending champion. 2021 French Open - Day Six
Center Court

Starting at 4 pm local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: Jasmine Paolini vs (7) Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Elise Mertens

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskva

Followed by: Zheng Qinwen (5) vs Marta Kostyuk

Court 1

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: Liudmila Samsonova/Diana Shnaider vs Barbora Krejcikova/Laura Seigemund

Followed by: (5) Marketa Vondrousova vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: Nastasja Mariana Schunk/Ella Seidel vs Veronika Kudermetova/Chan Hao-ching

Followed by: Paula Badosa/Ons Jabeur vs Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Zhang Shuai

Followed by: Ulrikke Eikeri/Ingrid Neel vs Anastasia Potapova/Vera Zvonareva

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Ons Jabeur survived a scare in her opening-round encounter.
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Germany - Eurosport

Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

India - Tennis Channel

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 - Match Timings

Elena Rybakina will also be in action.
Matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will begin at 12.30 pm local time on Center Court as well as Court 1. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 are as follows:

CountryCenter Court Match TimingsCourt 1 Match Timings
US/CanadaApril 18, 2024, 6 am ETApril 15, 2024, 6 am ET
UKApril 18, 2024, 12.30 pm GMTApril 15, 2024, 12.30 pm GMT
IndiaApril 18, 2024, 4 pm ISTApril 15, 2024, 4 pm IST

