Stuttgart 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Day 2

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Doubles teammates Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani have been pitted against each other in the first round of singles. The latter has a pretty solid resume on the red dirt as she was a finalist at the 2012 French Open.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova returns to action after a month. She will begin her campaign here against Donna Vekic. This year's Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen will take on Sorana Cristea.

Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur, both ranked as high as No. 2 in singles in the past, have teamed up to compete in doubles. The two will face the combine of Shuko Aoyama and Nadiia Kichenok in their opener.

The final match of the day will see Jelena Ostapenko going up against Linda Noskova. The latter's results have petered out after a strong start to the season during which she claimed a couple of titles.

As for Noskova, she scored a memorable win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to oust her in the third round of the Australian Open in January. While the teen lost to the Pole twice after that, she'll be confident in her ability to take on another top player.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Jasmine Paolini vs (Q) Sara Errani

followed by: (5) Zheng Qinwen vs Sorana Cirstea

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Marketa Vondrousova vs Donna Vekic

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Tatjana Maria vs Elise Mertens

followed by: Linda Noskova vs (8) Jelena Ostapenko

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs vs (WC) Natasja Schunk/Ella Seidel

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (3) Shuko Aoyama/Nadiia Kichenok vs Paula Badosa/Ons Jabeur

followed by: Fang-Hsien Wu/Yifan Xu vs (2) Barbora Krejcikova/Laura Siegemund

followed by: Liudmila Samsonova/Diana Shnaider vs Tereza Mihalikova/Yana Sizikova

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the action from the tournament on the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Germany - Eurosport

Canada - DAZN

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Matches on all courts in Stuttgart will commence at 12:30 p.m. local time. The match timings for viewers in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 16, 2024, 6:30 a.m. ET UK April 16, 2024, 11:30 a.m. BST India April 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. IST

