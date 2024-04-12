Stuttgart 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 2024 Stuttgart Open or the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 46th edition of the event, is set to take place from April 13-21, 2024.

World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is set to headline the official WTA entry list. She's defeated Aryna Sabalenka in each of the last two finals and is undefeated at the Porsche Arena. She will be gunning for a third title of the season after already lifting the trophy at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is set to join Swiatek as the second seed. She's finished as runner-up at the event for the past three years and will be eager to break her finals curse.

Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina will round off the top four seeds at the event. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula is set to make her debut at the event. Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, this year’s Australian Open runner-up Qinwen Zheng, and Jelena Ostapenko are the other top 10 players in the draw.

Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, and Emma Raducanu's participation also means that the event is set to feature 9 Grand Slam champions.

Home favorites Laura Siegemund, the 2017 Stuttgart winner, and Tatjana Maria, the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist, have been awarded wildcard entries into the main draw.

With plenty of action in store, here's a detailed guide to how one can keep up with all the happenings at the tournament:

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix TV channel and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

Europe - DAZN

Germany - Eurosport

Spain - Tennis Channel, TV3, DAZN & TVE

Denmark - TV2

Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - SPORTKLUB

Belgium - PLAY SPORTS/TELENET

Greece & Cyprus - NOVASPORTS

Hungary - MATCH4/NETWORK4

Portugal - ELEVEN SPORTS

Poland - CANAL+

Czech Republic and Slovakia - CANAL+ & AMC Networks

Romania - DIGISPORT

Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - SETANTA SPORTS

Benin, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast - NEW WORLD TV

Turkey - beIn Digiturk

Israel - CHARLTON

Australia - beIn Sports

Japan - DAZN

South Korea - CJ ENM

Hong Kong - NOW TV

Indonesia - REDDENTES

Chinese Taipei - SPORTCAST

Philippines - TAPDMV

Thailand - TRUEVISIONS

India - Tennis Channel

New Zealand - TVNZ

China - YOUKU