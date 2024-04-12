Stuttgart 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 2024 Stuttgart Open or the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 46th edition of the event, is set to take place from April 13-21, 2024.
World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is set to headline the official WTA entry list. She's defeated Aryna Sabalenka in each of the last two finals and is undefeated at the Porsche Arena. She will be gunning for a third title of the season after already lifting the trophy at the WTA 1000 events in Doha and Indian Wells.
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is set to join Swiatek as the second seed. She's finished as runner-up at the event for the past three years and will be eager to break her finals curse.
Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina will round off the top four seeds at the event. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula is set to make her debut at the event. Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, this year’s Australian Open runner-up Qinwen Zheng, and Jelena Ostapenko are the other top 10 players in the draw.
Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, and Emma Raducanu's participation also means that the event is set to feature 9 Grand Slam champions.
Home favorites Laura Siegemund, the 2017 Stuttgart winner, and Tatjana Maria, the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist, have been awarded wildcard entries into the main draw.
With plenty of action in store, here's a detailed guide to how one can keep up with all the happenings at the tournament:
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix TV channel and live streaming details
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN
Europe - DAZN
Germany - Eurosport
Spain - Tennis Channel, TV3, DAZN & TVE
Denmark - TV2
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - SPORTKLUB
Belgium - PLAY SPORTS/TELENET
Greece & Cyprus - NOVASPORTS
Hungary - MATCH4/NETWORK4
Portugal - ELEVEN SPORTS
Poland - CANAL+
Czech Republic and Slovakia - CANAL+ & AMC Networks
Romania - DIGISPORT
Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - SETANTA SPORTS
Benin, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast - NEW WORLD TV
Turkey - beIn Digiturk
Israel - CHARLTON
Australia - beIn Sports
Japan - DAZN
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - NOW TV
Indonesia - REDDENTES
Chinese Taipei - SPORTCAST
Philippines - TAPDMV
Thailand - TRUEVISIONS
India - Tennis Channel
New Zealand - TVNZ
China - YOUKU