Stuttgart 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Jelena Ostapenko and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka earn?

Jelena Ostapenko proved once again that she can take down anyone, including the very best, as she clinched the 2025 Stuttgart Open title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Aryna Sabalenka. It marks her second final appearance this season and her first title of the year.
Ostapenko's victory in Stuttgart earned her a hefty $164,002 from the tournament's total $1,064,510 prize pool, while Sabalenka took home $100,999. Jasmine Paolini and Ekaterina Alexandrova received $59,001 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.
Second seed Iga Swiatek, third seed Jessica Pegula, fourth seed Coco Gauff, and unseeded Elise Mertens each got $31,096 for a quarterfinal finish.
Players eliminated in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament—including sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, seventh seed Emma Navarro, eighth seed Diana Shnaider, Anastasia Potapova, Ella Seidel, Jule Niemeier, Magdalena Frech and Jana Fett—each took home $15,824.
Clara Tauson, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Veronika Kudermetova, Tatjana Maria, Laura Siegemund, Eva Lys, Erika Andreeva, Liudmila Samsonova, Sara Errani, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic, and Dayana Yastremska each bagged $11,302 for an opening-round finish.
Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $9,304, while those who exited in the first round received $5,589.
Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe win Stuttgart 2025 women's doubles title
Top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe clinched the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix women's doubles title in Stuttgart on Sunday (April 20), defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai in the final. The champions took home $54,303, while the runners-up received $33,005.
The pairs of Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Liudmila Samsonova and Luisa Stefani/Timea Babos each took home $33,005 after bowing out in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.
The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals — including second seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, Jelena Ostapenko and Dayana Yastremska, and Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar — each earned $9,833. Meanwhile, those who exited in the opening round walked away with $6,003.