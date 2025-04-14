Stuttgart 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 1, April 14 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The European claycourt swing will officially get underway at Stuttgart on Monday (April 14), with players taking to the court for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The WTA 500 event line-up features all the top-4 players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

While the top seeds have received a bye in the opening round, there’s still plenty of action to look forward to on the first couple of days.

The only seed in action, eight-seeded Diana Shnaider, will be on Centre Court in the day's final match. She will lock horns with qualifier Veronika Kudermetova. Opening play on the court will be an exhibition match, followed by the first-round encounter between Anastasia Potapova and Clara Tauson.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who, like Kudermetova, came through the qualification draw, will also be in action. She will take on Elise Mertens in the second match scheduled on Court 1. They will follow the opening doubles match on the court, set to feature the pairing of Jelena Ostapenko and Dayana Yastremska, taking on Nastasja Schunk and Ella Seidel.

Before we head towards the encounters, let’s take a detailed look at how things will unfold on Day 1 of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Stuttgart 2025

Veronika Kudermetova booked her spot in the main draw after coming through the qualifiers. (Source: Getty)

Centre Court

Starting at 5.30 pm local time: Exhibition match

Followed by (Not before 6.30 pm local time): Anastasia Potapova vs Clara Tauson

Followed by: Veronika Kudemertova vs (8) Diana Shnaider

Court 1

Starting at 2 pm local time: Jelena Ostapenko / Dayana Yastremska vs Nastasja Schunk / Ella Seidel

Followed by (Not before 4 pm local time): Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Elise Mertens

Stuttgart 2025: Where to watch

Fans in the following nations can watch the live action on Day 1 of the WTA 500 event on the respective channels and websites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

Stuttgart 2025: Match timings

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on Elise Mertens in her opening match. (Source: Getty)

The opening match, an exhibition tie, on the Centre Court will commence at 5.30 pm local time. It will be followed by a singles match set to commence at 6.30 pm local time in a single session. On the outside, Court 1 will also host tennis action in a single session, starting at 2 pm.

