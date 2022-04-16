Stuttgart Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

After a week of rest, the action resumes on the WTA tour at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, also known as the Stuttgart Open. The 44th edition of the WTA 500 tournament will be held from April 18-24.

The tournament has always featured a stacked draw, with top players making it a priority to compete here. It's no different this time around, with seven players from the top-10 participating. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads the field as the top seed.

Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova and Danielle Collins were also set to compete, but withdrew from the tournament. Ashleigh Barty was the defending champion in singles and doubles, but the Australian retired from tennis earlier this year. On that note, here's all the information you need to know about the Stuttgart Open.

What is the Stuttgart Open?

The Stuttgart Open is one of the oldest tournaments on the WTA tour. The inaugural edition was held in 1978. It's classified as a WTA 500 event and is the only clay tournament to be played indoors.

Until 2008, the tournament was an indoor hardcourt event and was held towards the end of the season. Since 2009, the tournament has been held in April as a warm-up event in the lead-up to Roland Garros and the surface has changed to claycourt.

From its inception in 1978 to 2005, the tournament was held in Filderstadt. Since 2006, the tournament has taken place at its current venue Stuttgart. The Stuttgart Open has been won by many high-profile players, including Martina Navratilova, Tracy Austin, Maria Sharapova and Lindsay Davenport.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany and will be played indoors on red clay.

Players

Aryna Sabalenka was the runner-up at the Stuttgart Open in 2021.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed and the heavy favorite to win the title as well. She's currently on an 18 match winning streak, having won three consecutive WTA 1000 titles in succession. She's currently competing at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she crushed Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-0.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion looks unstoppable at the moment and is even more dangerous on claycourt than she is on hardcourts, so her contemporaries have their work cut out for them.

Paula Badosa is the second seed. The Spaniard is a capable player on clay and could make a deep run here as well. Aryna Sabalenka was the runner-up last year, but has struggled to put together decent results so far this year.

Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari are two players who have been rather consistent this season and could have deep runs as well.

The tournament will mark the debut of Emma Raducanu on a WTA claycourt event. The teenager has had a tough time on tour with quite a few disappointing results following her 2021 US Open victory. The Brit beat Tereza Martincova in her inaugural Billie Jean King Cup match, winning in straight sets against an experienced claycourt player.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber is a two-time champion at the Stuttgart Open. She'll be eager to put up a good performance in front of her home crowd. The tournament also marks the return of 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreesu to the tour. The Canadian hasn't competed since the 2021 Indian Wells in October, and this will be her first tournament of the season.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this edition of the tournament is $757,900. The champion will pocket $68,570 for winning the title along with 470 ranking points. The winner will also drive home with a brand new Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

Schedule

The first-round matches will go on until Wednesday, April 20. A few second-round matches will be played that day as well, with the round coming to a conclusion on Thursday.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Friday and Saturday respectively. The singles final will be held on Sunday, April 24 at 1 pm local time and the doubles final will commence subsequently.

Date Day Start Time Round April 16, 2022 Saturday 11:00 am Qualifying April 17, 2022 Sunday 11:00 am Qualifying April 18, 2022 Monday 03:00 pm First April 19, 2022 Tuesday 12:30 pm First April 20, 2022 Wednesday 12:30 pm First and Second April 21, 2022 Thursday 12:30 pm Second April 22, 2022 Friday 12:30 pm Quarterfinal April 23, 2022 Saturday 12:00 pm Semifinal April 24, 2022 Sunday 01:00 pm Final

Where to watch

American viewers can catch all the action in Stuttgart live on the Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it on Amazon Prime Video. In Germany, where the tournament is being held, local fans can tune in to Eurosport and Tennis Channel for the broadcast. The matches will also be shown on Porsche Tennis TV. beIN Sports is the official broadcaster in Australia.

