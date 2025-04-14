Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff lead a packed field at the 2025 Stuttgart Open, set to begin with main draw action on Monday (April 14). All of the world’s top-4 players have entered the WTA 500 event.

Swiatek is the defending champion but faces stiff competition from the likes of Sabalenka, Gauff, and a host of other title hopefuls.

With tennis action kicking off soon, we help you take a look at the projected paths to the final for the top three seeds at this year’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Iga Swiatek's path to Stuttgart Open 2025 final

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek is guaranteed to take on a Croat in her opening match, with the winner of the Donna Vekic-Jana Fett encounter set to take on the second seed.

The first seed that Swiatek could face would be her projected quarterfinal opponent, Emma Navarro. The Brazilian, however, is not known for her clay prowess and could fall early to Swiatek’s nemesis Jelena Osatpenko, who could replace her in the last eight.

If Swiatek were to come through the section, she could face either Jessica Pegula or Mirra Andreeva — both of whom won titles and made multiple big finals in recent weeks — in the semifinal. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are Swaitek’s projected finals opponents.

Aryna Sabalenka's path to Stuttgart Open 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will take on the winner of the first-round encounter between two powerful hitters — Anastasia Potapova and Clara Tauson (who handed her a straight-sets drubbing earlier in the year in Dubai).

The path does not get any easier for Sabalenka as the talented youngster Diana Shnaider looms ahead. The big test, however, could come in the quarterfinals with Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff contending for a shot at upsetting the top seed at the stage.

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva, all of whom are in the bottom half of the draw could play Sabalenka in the summit clash were she to make it that far in the tournament.

Coco Gauff's path to Stuttgart Open 2025 final

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has landed in a German-heavy section of the draw. She will take on either the crafty Tatjana Maria or the fellow young gun Ella Seidel in her opening match.

The first seed in the American’s path to the final could be Jasmine Paolini, who is herself surrounded by Germans. She will need to fight off the likes of Jule Neimeier and Eva Lys to earn a shot at taking on Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka awaits Gauff in the semifinal, with Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva looming ahead as the possible finals opponent.

