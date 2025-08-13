"Success wasn't my parents' plan" - Maria Sharapova opens up about the 'greatest gift' her father Yuri gave her

Maria Sharapova recently opened up about the profound influence her father, Yuri, has had on her and her family’s life. The former World No. 1 reflected on the values and stability he provided throughout her journey, both on and off the court.

Ad

Sharapova was born in 1987 to Yuri and Yelena, from Gomel, Byelorussian SSR. Her family left their hometown soon after she was born, owing to the concerns about the regional effects of the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

Her father had a great influence on her life, including the fact that she showed an interest in tennis due to Yuri's connection with Aleksandr Kafelnikov.

In a recent interview with Andy Roddick on his Served podcast, Sharapova spoke at length about the profound influence her father, Yuri, has had on her life and career, describing what she considers the greatest gift he ever gave her.

Ad

Trending

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my father provided me and my family was that we had everything we needed where we came from. And so plan B was okay. Success wasn't our only plan or my parents' plan. If it didn't work out, we could go back to a lifestyle where we had a roof over our head," Maria Sharapova said (from 24:00).

Ad

Ad

Sharapova reflected that people often paint her journey as a "Cinderella story," but she knows the reality, that for every player who makes it, hundreds of young athletes do not. Yuri’s biggest lesson, she said, was about commitment.

"But the greatest gift he gave me was making sure that you just wake up and commit. You do what you have to and you have a good week of training, and that good week turns into a month and that month turns into a year," she added.

Ad

Even now, Sharapova continues to seek his advice, whether about personal matters or business ventures. She shared how Yuri has always encouraged her to give her best, and let things unfold naturally, never thinking of himself as above or below anyone else.

When Maria Sharapova reflected on her father Yuri’s role in paving her path to tennis glory

Yuri in training with his daughter Maria Sharapova - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova's father, Yuri, recognized her natural talent early and became her first coach. He oversaw her development for about two decades, laying a foundation that would carry her to the top of the tennis world. Reflecting on that time in 2024 on Bloomberg's "The Deal," Maria Sharapova said:

Ad

"I had a very clear vision and so did my mother and my father. My father, particularly because he was my coach for many years… I was too young to really have those big goals, but I followed this road that he paved for me."

Her faith in that path paid off spectacularly. Sharapova claimed five Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon (2004), US Open (2006), Australian Open (2008), and two French Open crowns (2012, 2014). She completed a career Grand Slam and became the first Russian woman to reach World No. 1.

Since retiring in 2020, the Russian has flourished off-court. She is a successful entrepreneur behind her candy brand Sugarpova. She serves on the board of fashion brand Moncler, endorses major brands, and champions women’s and children’s health through WTA and UNICEF initiatives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More