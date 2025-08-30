"Such an embarrassing performance from Emma Navarro" - Fans blast American after her 'choke job' against Barbora Krejcikova in US Open 3R loss

Emma Navarro appeared to be in pole position to reach the fourth round of the 2025 US Open. Shockingly though, the American let her lead slip against two-time singles Major champion Barbora Krejcikova, and was bundled out of her home Slam. Subsequently, several tennis fans slammed Navarro for losing to the Czech from a winning position.On Friday, August 29, Navarro, the No. 10 seed in the women's singles main draw at the US Open, locked horns with Krejcikova, who is unseeded at the hardcourt Major. Navarro won the first set 6-4, but Krejcikova squared things up by winning the second set by the same margin. In the third, the American established a commanding 3-0 lead, but from here, she somehow managed to squander her lead, ultimately losing the decisive set 4-6.Emma Navarro's collapse prompted many fans on X (formerly Twitter) to blatantly criticize the American.&quot;Such an embarrassing performance from Emma Navarro. She needs to be kicked off tour,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Another choke job by woman. Love Emma,but if she's top 15 womens tennis is so so weak,&quot; commented another.&quot;Awful match from Navarro,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Emma Navarro classic mental midget meltdown performance,&quot; opined one.&quot;Terrible tennis by the Americans today aside from Ben. Emma 3-0 30-0. Foe gets blasted in straights. Pathetic,&quot; another added.&quot;Emma Navarro decided to sleep after opening 3-0 on the 3rd set. It was like she wasn't even there anymore. I think not even Barbora believed how easy it was after this,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.US Open 3R exit marks end of Emma Navarro's underwhelming results at Majors in 2025Navarro at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)2024 was a breakthrough year for Navarro on the WTA Tour, as she clinched her maiden title at the Hobart International and went on to break into the top 10. Her performances at the Majors also caught the eye, as she registered quarterfinal and semifinal finishes at the Wimbledon Championships and US Open respectively.However, 2025 has so far been underwhelming for the 24-year-old. Even though she won the WTA 500 event at the Merida Open Akron this year, her results have been far from convincing. At the time of writing, Navarro has won 27 and lost 22 of the matches she has played in 2025.The results have also impacted her ranking, with the American slipping out of the WTA top 10. A further hit to her ranking is expected following her third-round exit from the US Open.