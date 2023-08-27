"Such a great speech"- Coco Gauff's tribute to the Original 9 earns praise from Andy Murray's mother Judy

Coco Gauff recently delivered a heartfelt speech at the 50th-anniversary gala of the WTA Tour, honoring the women who founded the professional circuit in 1973.

The 19-year-old words were met with admiration and applause from the audience, including one of the most influential figures in British tennis, Judy Murray.

Murray, the mother of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, took to X ( formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 26, to express her appreciation for Gauff’s speech.

"Such a great speech from Coco Gauff last night acknowledging the incredible trail-blazing work of all the women who banded together to form the @WTA 50 years ago. As BJK said ‘the players of today are living our dream," Judy Murray wrote on X.

The WTA was established by nine female players, led by tennis legend Billie Jean King, who wanted to create equal opportunities and prize money for women in the sport.

Gauff is one of the brightest talents in the current WTA Tour. In her speech, she thanked the WTA founders for their inspiration and legacy.

"Being here tonight is an honor. It feels like I’ve walked into a women’s tennis history book that has come to life. The WTA history that we all celebrate is about a tour founded by women who were unafraid and carried on by women who are empowered by the legacy that we work every day to build upon," Gauff said.

Gauff acknowledged the achievements of the icons of the sport. She praised the "fearless" women for overcoming the obstacles to forming the association and inspiring the current generation to continue the legacy.

"In Serena Williams, I watched someone who dominated women’s tennis in a way no one else has ever had" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff in Western & Southern Open

In her speech, Coco Gauff also expressed her respect for the remarkable career of her idol, Serena Williams. The American pointed out that as a black woman, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s success encouraged her to aim high.

“In Serena Williams, I watched someone who dominated women’s tennis in a way no one else has ever had. More importantly, I saw someone who looked like me, and helped me believe I could achieve as I follow my own unique path,” the World No. 6 said.

Gauff acknowledged the former players' role in paving the way for the active players to fight for equality in sports.

“These women, and so many others, were trailblazers, who have given every generation after them the opportunity and the inspiration to find our voices, and the global platform to speak out about issues that matter to us,” she added.

Coco Gauff is now headed for the 2023 US Open where she will face German Laura Siegemund in the first round on Tuesday, August 29.