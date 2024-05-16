Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin took a sarcastic jab at Victoria Azarenka over her heated confrontation with her coach at the 2024 Italian Open. The controversial incident took place during the Belarusian's blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Danielle Collins.

Azarenka started the match strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening set. However, the Belarusian's advantage was short-lived, as she recorded three consecutive double faults, allowing Collins an easy break of serve.

The American then took control of the match, striking 24 winners to Azarenka's 10 en route to her commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory in one hour and 44 minutes. With her win, Collins set up a highly anticipated semifinal clash against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA 1000 event.

The match also saw its fair share of drama, as Danielle Collins yelled at fans for their disruptive behavior, instructed a cameraman to "back up" from her bench and emphatically blew a kiss to the crowd after sealing her win.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka found herself in a controversial moment while trailing 4-1 in the second set. As her coach, Maxime Tchoutakian, attempted to offer the 34-year-old encouragement from the stands, Azarenka expressed frustration with his cheers, heatedly confronting him.

"What do you want me to come on? What do you want me to come on?" she yelled.

Expand Tweet

Sascha Bajin reacted to a clip of the incident on social media and took a sarcastic dig at the former World No. 1, referring to her as a "nice person" alongside an eye-roll emoji.

"Yeah she is such a nice person 🙄," he commented.

Expand Tweet

Bajin has personal experience working with Victoria Azarenka, having served as her hitting partner in 2015 and 2016.

Victoria Azarenka won three WTA titles while working with former hitting partner Sascha Bajin

Victoria Azarenka beat Serena Williams in 2016 Indian Wells final

Amid her partnership with Sascha Bajin, Victoria Azarenka clinched three of her 21 career titles. She triumphed at the 2016 Brisbane International, claiming a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Angelique Kerber in the final to end her nearly three-year title drought.

The Belarusian then emerged victorious at the Indian Wells Open. She defeated the likes of Samantha Stosur, Magdalena Rybarikova and Karolina Pliskova to set up a blockbuster title clash with Serena Williams. The former World No. 1 triumphed over Williams 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the WTA 1000 title.

Subsequently, at the Miami Open, Azarenka emerged victorious against Monica Puig, Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber before beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-2 in the final to complete the coveted Sunshine Double.