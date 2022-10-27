"Such a normal kid, the fact that she handles everything so well is incredibly impressive to me" - Christopher Eubanks on Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff may be living her tennis dreams, but she is just like any other kid.

The American, at just eighteen, has achieved so much at her age – she reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros last June and also became the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to compete in the upcoming WTA Finals, among others.

But off the court, she is just a "normal kid" who loves to watch anime and spend time with her friends and younger brothers, according to her compatriot Christopher Eubanks.

He revealed that he and Gauff have a shared list on their phones which has their favorite television shows, with the teenager ticking one off hers as she finished a series.

"Yesterday, I checked my phone. We are on an Apple notes thing [where] we both could edit our favorite TV shows. She sent a list of anime shows that I have no intention of watching, to be honest. But she went in there and just checked one of them all. She said she just completed a new series of anime, something that she loves to do," Christopher Eubanks told the Tennis Channel.

Eubanks said that this normalcy is what's impressive about Gauff, who is able to handle her fame well.

"She just spends so much time with her friends, going to her younger brother's sporting events. She is such a normal kid. And just the fact that she handles everything so well is incredibly impressive to me," said Christopher Eubanks.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first American pair to rank in top 4 in singles since Williams sisters

Coco Gauff (left) and Jessica Pegula share a hug at the San Diego Open.

Coco Gauff has continued her steady rise in the WTA rankings this season, jumping three spots recently to sit at No. 4 now. Jessica Pegula, who will join the 18-year-old ace in the season-ending WTA Finals for both singles and doubles, also moved up two places for a career-best World No. 3.

Gauff and Pegula thus became the first American pair to become placed in the top 4 since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in October 2010.

"Special feeling waking up to Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles #grateful," wrote Coco Gauff, on her achievement.

Gauff is the No. 2 doubles player while Pegula is just behind her in third.

