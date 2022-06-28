Create
"Such a shame, this must be the weakest men's Wimbledon draw of all time" - Fans react to Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic pulling out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19 

Modified Jun 28, 2022 06:23 PM IST

Last year's Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini has had a disappointing end to his Wimbledon campaign this year, as the Italian had to withdraw following a positive COVID-19 test.

Berrettini, who is the second player after Marin Cilic to pull out of the tournament because of the virus, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament. I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support," Berrettini wrote.

Berrettini was seen hitting the practice courts with Rafael Nadal a couple of days prior to the start of the tournament, while Cilic was seen hitting alongside Novak Djokovic. While the Serb participated and won his first-round match yesterday, the Spaniard is set to start his tournament today.

Naturally, tennis fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the turn of events, with some hoping that the organisers will make masks mandatory once again before things get worse.

"The 2 players who practiced with the first 2 seeds (Cilic with ND & Berrettini with Rafa) out of the tournament with covid... I hope players go back wearing masks," one fan wrote.
The 2 players who practiced with the first 2 seeds (Cilic with ND & Berrettini with Rafa) out of the tournament with covid...I hope players go back wearing masks. twitter.com/FiorinoLuca/st…
@genny_ss And they need to test everyone now and start applying protocols if they are any
@genny_ss Yeah, everyone is behaving like covid is over. It's not over!
@christophclarey Are there any testing protocols? Is Wimbledon relying on the honesty policy for players and staff to test and self identify if they have covid?
@GlamSpinTennis @christophclarey Most likely. There are currently zero covid restrictions in the UK - though we’re experiencing another wave - and the tournament seems to be following government guidance.

Another fan spoke about how different tennis is to other team sports as there is no readymade replacement available.

"In team sports, like football or cricket or Rugby covid will not impact more. Replacements will be available once a player gets positive. But in a sport like Tennis, a withdrawal because of Covid is devastating for a player, like Berratinni who was one of the favourite to win," the fan opined.
@christophclarey In team sports, like football or cricket or Rugby covid will not impact more. Replacements will be available once a player gets positive. But in a sport like Tennis, a withdrawal because of Covid is devastating for a player, like Berratinni who was one of the favourite to win.
Ruh roh. My pick for the men’s title is out. Seems like COVID could be the biggest opponent at #Wimbledon this year. twitter.com/christophclare…
@christophclarey Wow, had not heard #Cilic tested positive for #COVID19; terrible news for both he and #Berrettini 😢 #Wimbledon
Very sad to see them have to withdraw, especially as they are both in such great form. #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 twitter.com/christophclare…
@christophclarey Good to see that vaccines are stopping the spread of the virus. This will prolly get even worse for the tournament
@christophclarey Let's hope they haven't infected everyone else before they felt too sick to continue. Wishing them both a speedy recovery especially Berrettini who had a real chance for a Slam.
@christophclarey This is unacceptable! @Wimbledon needs to act immediately. Begin testing and bring back the mask! Just because the NHS says it isn't mandatory. Obviously, it should be 🙄

Fans of Rafael Nadal believe this is the perfect opening for the Spaniard since two heavy hitters from his side in the draw have now pulled out of the tournament.

@Big3Tennis Such a shame, this must be the weakest men's Wimbledon draw of all time.
Massive. Draw has opened up enormously for Rafa twitter.com/christophclare…
@christophclarey Thats Cilic and Berettini gone from Nadals half of the draw.

Matteo Berrettini's incredible return from injury halted

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Matteo Berrettini came into Wimbledon this year as one of the favorites to win the tournament after reaching the final last year. The Italian missed the entire claycourt season due to an injury to his right hand which sidelined him for nearly three months. He underwent surgery after a loss to Miomir Kecmanovic at Indian Wells.

Berrettini's first tournament back was at the Stuttgart Open, where he made the final with hard-fought wins over Radu Albot, Lorenzo Sonego and Oscar Otte. The Italian then beat Andy Murray in the title match in three sets.

He had it easier at the Queen's Club Championships next, dropping just one set en route to winning his second title in successive weeks.

