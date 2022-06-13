"Such a sweet guy, he's what Djokovic thinks he is" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev's funny speech after Libema Open final

Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven upset Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 to win the Libema Open on Sunday.

Despite the result, Medvedev chose to see the funny side of things during his runner-up speech, drawing laughter from spectators and Twitter reactions from around the world.

"First of all, congrats Tim. Amazing week. First time in an ATP tournament and straight away you destroy the No. 2 in the world in straight sets in the final. So, must be a good feeling, I dont know how it feels," Medvedev said.

The Dutchman, who was yet to register a win in the main draw of an ATP event coming into the tournament, became a giant killer by getting past World No. 14 Taylor Fritz and World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fans took to social media to discuss the speech given by the Russian, with many fans praising the Russian for being sweet.

Daniil Medvedev, the new World No. 1, will miss Wimbledon

Despite being the top-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev will not be playing at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev has replaced Novak Djokovic as the new World No. 1 for the second time in his career. The Russian first became World No. 1 when Novak Djokovic lost the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely in February. Medvedev is the third player from his country to occupy the top spot in the ATP rankings after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Despite the ascent to the top of the rankings, Medvedev will not be playing at Wimbledon following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players imposed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead https://t.co/YYGCHE4SBK

No player other than Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray has risen to the helm of the world rankings since 2004 until Medvedev this February.

