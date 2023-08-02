"Such a wonderful man" - Ana Ivanovic gushes over husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, celebrates their life as parents as he turns 39

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic wished her husband, soccer legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, a happy birthday on Tuesday, August 1, with an adorable picture.

The couple, who have been married since 2016 and have three children together, looked happy and relaxed in a beachside restaurant.

Ivanovic, who won the French Open in 2008 and reached the world No. 1 ranking in the same year, retired from tennis in 2016 at the age of 29. She has since launched her own skincare line and devoted herself to motherhood and philanthropy.

Schweinsteiger, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and played for clubs like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chicago Fire, also hung up his boots in 2019.

The power couple, who live in Austria, often share glimpses of their family life on social media. On Tuesday, August 1, Ivanovic posted a picture on Instagram where the couple can be seen having brunch in the restaurant.

“I am so thankful to be sharing life, love and parenthood with such a wonderful man like you - Happy birthday ❤️🥰 @bastianschweinsteiger,” Ivanovic wrote on Instagram.

Ivanovic recently posted a sweet message for her husband on Father’s Day. She thanked him for being a wonderful and loving dad to their family.

The 35-year-old wrote a heartfelt tribute to Schweinsteiger on her Twitter account on May 18, expressing appreciation for his support and role model in their family.

"Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for ❤️ #happyfathersday," Ivanovic wrote on Twitter.

Ana Ivanovic welcomed her third child with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger welcome their 3rd child

Ana Ivanovic recently brought joy to her fans with the news of her third childbirth. Ivanovic and her husband had already become parents to two sons, one born in 2018 and the other in 2019.

Earlier this year, Ivanovic shared her third pregnancy announcement on social media, subsequently sharing numerous pictures of her growing baby bump. On May 9, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a video featuring herself, her husband, and their sons introducing the new addition to their family.

The Instagram post portrayed a sequence in which they gradually revealed the baby's hand by unclasping their joined hands, yet the couple has not yet disclosed the baby's gender.

"Hello world. Our hearts are full of love," Ivanovic's caption read.

Legendary German tennis icon Boris Becker and former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki later extended their congratulations to Ana Ivanovic on the arrival of her third child.

Both Becker and Wozniacki promptly conveyed their well-wishes. While Becker conveyed his congratulatory message in words, Wozniacki chose to express her emotions through a pair of affectionate emojis.