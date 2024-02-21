Andy Roddick supported US President Joe Biden after ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who is accused of lying about the Bidens being bribed by a Ukrainian firm, was linked with Russian intelligence.

As per The New York Times, Smirnov has been accused of making false bribery claims about President Biden and his son Hunter. Smirnov reportedly claims to have had contacts with Russian intelligence, who apparently passed on a story to him about Hunter Biden.

As per the BBC, Smirnov has been accused of lying about claims that the Bidens accepted bribes from a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma. A legal affair reporter, Kyle Cheney, took to social media to post the news of Smirnov's "fabricated claims".

"Feds say in a detention memo that Alexander SMIRNOV — charged with fabricating claims that Joe Biden was bribed by Ukrainians — had high-level contacts with Russian intelligence operatives," posted a legal affairs reporter on X (formerly Twitter).

Roddick reacted to the post and opined how it was hard to contain lies once they spread.

"House of cards. Sucks that toothpaste can’t go back in. A lie can get halfway around the world before a truth teller knows it’s out there," Roddick commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Roddick praises Jannik's Sinner after Italian's 2024 Rotterdam triumph against Alex de Minaur

Andy Roddick at 2023 Annual Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Andy Roddick was all praises for Jannik Sinner after the Italian's title-winning performance against Alex de Minaur in the final of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

The match saw the duo engaging each other in long rallies. They gave little room to each other, battling from the baseline before the Italian could come out on top. Sinner defeated De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 to win the title. In doing so, he became the first person since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 to win his first tournament as a Grand Slam champion.

In his latest podcast, former World No. 1 Roddick opined that the reigning Australian Open champion appeared to be getting more "comfortable" on-court. He felt that Sinner was beginning to bring out his best without any pressure regarding the outcome of the match.

"It’s gotten to a place where I don't even think he's thinking about winning or losing. Like, obviously that's why we go to tournaments, but it feels like he's comfortable just playing great points."

"Like, ‘I'm gonna play great points’ and that’s been shaking out pretty well after 90 minutes or two hours," he said on the latest episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast (05:30).

Sinner has now won both the tournaments he has played in this year, boasting a 12-0 singles record.