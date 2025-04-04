India's campaign in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1 has received a significant boost, with leading spice brand Suhana coming on board as the team's official sponsor. The prestigious women's tennis tournament, returning to India after a decade and to Maharashtra after 25 years, will make its debut in Pune from April 8-12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex.

Pune is set to host the Asia-Oceania leg of the tournament from April 8 to 12 (Image provided by PR team)

The event, organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), will see the Indian team pursue a coveted berth in the play-offs stage for only the second time in tournament history.

"Suhana has been supporting junior Indian tennis through the Pravin Trophy for more than three decades. We feel proud to be associated with the Indian women's team ahead of the BKJC AO Group 1 qualifier in our home city," said Mr. Rajkumar Chordia, chairman of Suhana and himself an avid tennis player, at the pre-tournament press conference (via press release).

Vishal Chordia, director of Suhana and a former nationally ranked tennis player, added his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"We are extremely delighted to come onboard as the sponsors for team India. It's a matter of great pride and honor to support a young Indian team. I'm sure our players will flourish and fight hard for the play-offs qualification and make it to the world group play-off stage."

At the same time, the Indian team also released their new uniform along with the sponsorship deal. Headed by Asian Games bronze medalist and India's number one singles player Ankita Raina, the team includes Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari. To support the team with experience and power is doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare, who recently displayed impressive form at the WTA Mumbai Open.

Team India ahead of Billie Jean King Cup 2025 (Image provided by PR team)

A notable addition to the squad is 15-year-old prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran, who will join as a reserve player following her sensational performance at the WTA Mumbai Open in February. Former player-turned-coach Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule from Pune has been appointed as the team's coach for this edition, while Pune-based sports physiotherapists Rutuja Kulkarni and Apurva Kulkarni are set to join the contingent too.

India's path to qualification

India has a tough round-robin schedule against Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Korea Republic, and New Zealand. The first two teams will advance to the play-offs that have been slated for November 2025.

India missed qualification last year by a narrow margin, placing third behind South Korea and China. Their chances were ruined when they suffered a tight 2-1 loss to New Zealand on the last day. Home ground and support this year make them confident that they will have a better run.

Indian team for Billie Jean King Cup:

Players: Ankita Raina, Prarthana Thombare, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (Stand-by)

Captain: Vishal Uppal

Coach: Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule

Physios: Rutuja Kulkarni and Apurva Kulkarni

